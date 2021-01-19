Though there have been recent initiatives to change things, the Norman City Charter holds that Council positions are non-partisan. In that context, recent news announcements and letters to the editor give me pause.
In Saturday’s Transcript, a headline told us that a candidate in Ward 1 was withdrawing from the race — so as not to split the “progressive” vote. Sunday’s paper followed with a letter labeling “Unite Norman” as a threat to the city: “...shooting for a developer friendly city...,” which may lead to “...community crushing evictions....” With that in mind, “The City Council is the last political body that can represent individuals without privilege, individuals without special interest influence.” I agree with this last comment — but question the assertions included in the letter.
Certainly, anyone can declare for a Council seat, and withdraw for any reason. But it seems to me that in the case of Ward 1, constituents are being denied the benefit of the ideas and qualifications all candidates might bring to the table. Ward 1 constituents — and potentially the City of Norman — miss out, in the name of political affinity (if not affiliation). Likewise, to condemn anyone who supports “Unite Norman” as a tool of developers and special interests is unfair, in that there may be many reasons why individuals may have gone to a meeting, or signed a petition. (A comment on developers: they are a diverse group, many of whom have put their money at risk to improve Norman; and did you know that the largest contributor to Food and Shelter in Norman is a developer? Also evictions are not necessarily brought about by developers; lending institutions, and individual mortgage holders are involved. Just saying that generalizations tend to be false — investigate for yourself before drawing conclusions.)
Labels matter, and I fear issues pertinent to the February 9th vote may be obscured by this practice. I know this from personal experience. I may be delusional, but I thought myself to be of independent thought, doing research, and deciding issues on the merits as I saw them. During the Council runoff last June, a flyer was circulated that called my candidacy for the Ward 6 seat “the best conservative chance to overcome liberal thought in this city,” or words to that effect. That flyer was produced and distributed without my knowledge of agreement. When a friend showed it to me, I immediately filed a report with the Ethics Commission, making my non-involvement clear. Too late: I received a number of emails and phone calls telling me that “I was a good guy, but they couldn’t vote for me, knowing I was one of ‘those’.” I cannot claim that this labeling cost me the election, but it certainly cost me votes.
Let’s chose our representatives based on their qualifications and ideas — and not because of labels, stereotypes, emotional assertions and the like. Only then can we be assured of a Council that truly represents the people of Norman.
