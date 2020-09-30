NORMAN – October 4th 2020– With the holiday season fast approaching, planning for the 2020 Community Thanksgiving meal are underway at Food and Shelter. Food and Shelter, a United Way funded partner agency, has been serving the community a Thanksgiving meal for more than three decades. Past Thanksgiving meals drew crowds as large as 800 people to Norman High School, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this type of event will not be possible. “The COVID pandemic has definitely caused us to adapt the way we serve our holiday meal this Thanksgiving,” said Food and Shelter Executive Director April Heiple. This year Food and Shelter will offer three different ways in which people can receive their meal.
As with all years, Food and Shelter is preparing a traditional Thanksgiving meal complete with turkey, dressing, potatoes, green beans and of course pie. Those interested in having a meal for their family can order family style catered meals to be picked up and served at their home. Family style meals will have all the ingredients prepared in ready-to-serve containers so that families can have Thanksgiving at home and in an environment free from crowds. Those interested in ordering a family style meal should call (405) 360-4954 and place their order no later than November 13th.
“For those who live at home and want a hot meal delivered to them on Thanksgiving Day, we will be delivering meals out to several hundred Norman residents,” said Heiple. Food and Shelter delivers to those served by Meals on Wheels but are prepared to add on as many individuals as is necessary to ensure people have their holiday in a place where they can avoid a crowded dining room. This is especially important for those vulnerable to this virus. To be added to the delivery list, residents should contact Food and Shelter by November 20th.
“We know there are people who need a place to eat their meal and also need the support and friendship we offer on this special holiday,” said Heiple. First Baptist Church will open their doors on Thanksgiving Day for an in-person meal to be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service will require masks to be worn upon entry and unless guests are sitting at their table eating. Space will be limited due to the need for social distancing but Food and Shelter will ensure all people are served. Volunteer opportunities for the deliveries and day of service are now available on the Food and Shelter website, www.foodandshelterinc.org by clicking get involved. Volunteers who do not register will not be allowed to serve in order to maintain a safe environment.
“This event would not be possible without the support of some generous community members and organizations including our friends at Salvation Army,” said April Heiple. When asked about a continuation on the partnership, Salvation Army Director of Social Services responded, “ this is the year our community needs to know they are loved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.