It seemed like the news never slowed down in 2020.
The Transcript staff has compiled a list of the 10 biggest news events in Norman this year, from attempted recalls to record election participation. These are not necessarily our most popular news stories — for those, go to the Transcript’s website see the list of our 10 most-read stories this year.
Instead, these are the issues and events that have left the biggest mark on Norman this year:
COVID in Norman
Much of the news that happened in Norman this year was touched by one event: The arrival of COVID-19 in the state. The initial wave triggered school and business shutdowns and, eventually, Norman issued one of the first mask mandates in Oklahoma.
Norman lost many of its biggest events of the year, including the Norman Music Festival, the Medieval Fair and the University of Oklahoma’s spring and winter in-person graduations. With changing restrictions and COVID’s impact, everyone from the hospitality industry to the arts community has felt the economic impact of COVID.
While many businesses have been able to reopen and Norman Public Schools offers an in-person learning option, the devastating health impacts and increased spread of COVID have not lightened. As of Dec. 30, COVID has also contributed to the deaths of 88 Norman residents. More than 9,000 Normanites have tested positive this year.
Council cuts budget increase for NPD
After an 11-hour meeting that began June 16 and ended in the early hours of June 17, Norman’s City Council voted to decrease the Norman Police Department’s proposed FY 2021 budget increase by $865,000, a move that drew national media attention.
Despite the cut, the NPD still received a $104,000 increase over the previous year’s allocation.
The council’s action drew support from some, but quick protest from others, including a lawsuit from the local Fraternal Order of Police (a district judge recently ruled in favor of the FOP).
Unite Norman forms, issues recall petitions
The cut to the NPD budget increase brought more than legal challenges — it led to the formation of Unite Norman, a group led by Norman developer Sassan Moghadam and co-chair Russell Smith that formed under an existing 501c4 that belongs to Norman resident and political consultant Pat McFerron.
Unite Norman filed petitions July 10 to recall Ward 1 Kate Bierman, Ward 3 Alison Petrone, Ward 5 Sereta Wilson, Ward 7 Stephen Holman and Mayor Breea Clark based on those officials’ votes for the NPD cut.
None of the petitions were successful, but Unite Norman is still fighting the signatures that were thrown out in Petrone and Clark’s petitions.
Mask mandates prove effective
Despite the state and nationwide controversy they caused, mask mandates proved effective for Oklahoma cities like Norman that instituted them this year. Studies by state health leaders showed that cities with mask mandates consistently had lower rates of COVID-19 spread and smaller case spikes than cities that went without.
Norman Public Schools goes back to school
The lack of statewide guidelines from state agencies meant that Oklahoma districts decided for themselves how they’d return to learning this fall.
Several Norman Public Schools Board of Education meetings, generally attended by just a few community members, drew crowds of residents sharing what they believed were the pros and cons of returning to school or pivoting to remote learning.
After multiple meetings and several weeks of changing plans, NPS announced that students would have three learning options, and that school building closures would happen on a case-by-case basis according to site situation.
Moore High School students killed in hit-and-run
On Feb. 3, a drunk driver drove into a crowd of Moore High School cross country students, killing three and injuring four others. Police reports and eyewitness accounts revealed several heroic acts of nearby students in the moments before and after the crash.
November election draws record turnout
Voters turned out in record numbers across the country for the Nov. 3 general election, and Cleveland County was no exception. The county broke records for mail-in, early and total votes cast. Though the experience was different for everybody, on election day some Noble voters waited five hours to vote and on early voting days the wait times varied from two to four hours.
The August election cycle also had a substantial impact on the City of Norman, as four of the Norman Forward Bond Proposals failed.
COVID’s impact on gameday
Campus Corner looked a lot different this year as bars were forced to limit capacity on gameday and the University of Oklahoma banned all tailgating on university property. The combined restrictions drew people to parties and tailgates elsewhere.
At OU’s first home game of the year, hundreds of people were drawn to a house party at which no masks were worn and social distancing was non-existent. Though the city and university condemned the gathering, OU said there was nothing it could do to prevent off-campus parties from happening.
After this story ran, Mayor Breea Clark implemented stricter COVID-19 restrictions throughout the city in hopes of better mitigating the spread of COVID-19
OU names new president
After nearly a year of serving as the University of Oklahoma’s interim president, Joe Harroz was confirmed as OU’s 15th permanent president on May 9.
Before taking on the interim presidency last May, Harroz had been at OU for more than 20 years. As interim and permanent president, Harroz has focused on stabilizing the university’s finances and course for the future, along with managing the university’s COVID-19 response.
NPD investigates after officers share Alex Scott’s information
After a contentious city council vote to reduce the proposed increase in funding for the Norman Police Department, multiple officers took to social media to share false information, arrest records and body camera footage of former Ward 8 City Councilwoman Alex Scott, who was at the forefront of the fight to reduce the NPD’s budget.
The department began an internal investigation of the two officers who allegedly shared Scott’s information, but found that although the officers’ actions were discouraged within the department, they did not break any official city or department rules, as the information they shared was public record.
