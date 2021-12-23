A fraud alert service is now available to county residents that could spare property owners from the potential nightmare of real estate fraud.
Cleveland County Court Clerk Tammy Belinson said the FBI’s 2020 Internet Crime Report listed real estate fraud among the top crimes by victim count, totaling more than $213 million in losses. The report reveals real estate crime ranks 7th in the top 10 crimes reported by victims and has been growing since 2018, from 11,300 victims that year to 13,638 in 2020.
The number of these fraudulent claims in Cleveland County was not readily available Wednesday.
Using department money, Belinson purchased the fraud guard program from Tyler Technologies for $13,000. The service is free to the public.
Scammers appear at the courthouse and file a fraudulent deed as if the owner had sold the property, Belinson said. The imposter forges a transfer deed and registers it with the county under the thief’s name.
Once the record is officially filed with the clerk’s office, they can then take out loans against the property with a clear title, she said.
“The service informs residents when new documents are recorded using their personal property or property information,” Belinson explained.
Alerts are emailed to the property owner with a link to the documents filed for immediate review. Property owners can register for the service on the county’s website and enter the legal description of the land.
Belison said she has heard horror stories from clerks in other states where homeowners learn too late that a fraudster had filed a deed months earlier.
“They have to go to court to basically get their home back,” she said. “Crazy things have happened like, folks would go on vacation for two weeks and come back to find people living in their house.”
While Belinson said she is not aware of any confirmed real estate fraud against county property owners, she said some have called with concerns that they may be a victim. They are referred to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, she said.
The fraud guard program “is a great deal for the county and it’s free to citizens,” Belinson said.
In the coming weeks, Belinson said she will distribute brochures to realtors and title companies to help property buyers be aware of real estate fraud and hopefully, register for the program’s alerts.
In the brochure, Belinson urges property owners to check credit reports often, watch for the absence of any regular bill in the mail, and regularly review documents for possible changes to property information on file with the clerk’s office.