Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening turning to snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.