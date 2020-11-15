Norman residents Kevin and Hana Gallion decided it was time for Norman to have a supplement and sports nutrition store based solely on helping guests reach their goals.
Founded in Feb. 2020 and opened July 14, Gallion Sports Nutrition, looks to provide products and service that set them apart from other fitness stores while supporting brick and mortar businesses, according to a press release.
In the release, Kevin and Hana said they are here to give back to the community and help build a passion for a healthy lifestyle. No matter what one aims to achieve regarding fitness, they strive to support and encourage.
Gallion Sports Nutrition has an InBody Machine which evaluates body composition free for customers to use. A majority of the brands are from brick and mortar establishments as opposed to large corporations.
"We carry smaller brand names that you wont find anywhere except online, so you won't find anything that can be bought at Walmart or Dick's or anything like that," Hana said.
The products are clinically dosed and are backed by the support of Kevin and Hanna, as they have tried them.
The store’s motto is “stronger together,” because Kevin and Hana believe to grow one must unite and support. Hana said the store has received a warm welcome from the community and the support has continued to grow.
"Since being open we have established new relationships and we have just been growing, our name is getting out there and we are really happy to be here with all the support from the community," Hana said.
Hana said they would like to expand in the future, with a plan to add a smoothie bar in the next year using fruit and natural ingredients.
Kevin and Hanna hope to provide a comfortable and welcoming experience for everyone that steps foot in their store, according to the release.
"We are really just trying to make sure that [GSN] is a lifestyle [store] to help everyone and not just an intimidating supplement store," Hana said.
