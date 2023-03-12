Gardening and maintaining a beautiful landscape can be an expensive proposition, especially if you have a limited budget. Saving for the next growing season is a year-round process, but if you change just a few habits you may save some cash and gain more garden bang for your buck! Here are a few tips on how to spend less on your landscape!
One thing you can do to save money is to buy off-season. Wait for plants to go on sale.
Shop during the dog days of summer, after major holidays and in fall when business is slow.
If your supermarket has a temporary garden center in the parking lot, find out when it closes for the season and show up then. Get great discounts because they must move the inventory.
Store-bought mulch has its place, but it is a major expense when it comes to large beds. Find a local source that gives away wood chips. In Norman, we are fortunate, in that we can obtain free mulch from our local Sanitation Compost Facility. You can have them load your vehicle for a small cost, or you can load it yourself, and pay nothing.
The facility produces good quality mulch: they use a natural process that does not require starters or additives. The compost is turned and watered at certain temperatures and moisture content.
This type of composting takes just a few days longer to produce but provides a high-quality compost at a low cost to residents. Find more information at normanok.gov/utilities/sa/sanitation-compost-facility.
Another way to save is to let your plants self-seed instead of buying new seeds or plants each year.
The secret to keeping self-seeding flowers is letting the fading flowers go to seed. At the end of the growing season, resist deadheading blooms.
Some of the best self-seeders include rudbeckia, sunflower, cleome, zinnia, calendula, poppies, cosmos and bachelor buttons.
Plan to re-use your containers. Recycling plastic nursery pots is good but reusing them is even better. Use the pots and cell packs to raise new plants and turn larger containers into storage for hand tools.
Or remove the bottoms and place the pots upside down around prized plants to protect them from rabbits and other wildlife looking for a snack. If you re-use your own containers from previous years, be sure to wash them with a mixture of bleach and water to ensure no diseases or insects remain.
The term “damaged goods” tends to have a negative connotation, but frugal gardeners may disagree. Retailers often sell broken bags of soil and mulch at a discount, and they also often put out a sale rack of distressed plants.
Buy perennials that are leggy, overgrown or not in bloom. With some tender loving care and attention, they may survive to make great additions to your landscape.
Try using less soil. Line the bottom of large containers with packing peanuts or pieces of broken Styrofoam before filling them. It takes less soil to fill them, and it also makes the pots lighter and easier to move. Put the packing peanuts in a sealed plastic bag or cover with landscape fabric to prevent them from mingling with the soil.
Here are just a few more ideas. Grow plants that tolerate drought and require less water to save on your water bill. Or buy solar lights to save electricity. Water plants in the morning or at night to avoid evaporation. Finally, try keeping your grass a little longer so it won’t need as much water to thrive.
Hopefully, you now have some ideas on steps you can take to reduces expenses when you are planning for the next growing season! and while you are planning for spring, visit the Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, southwest corner adjacent to the gravel parking lot. and find some top quality plants at the Spring Plant Sale and Garden Party on April 15 in the demonstration gardens.
We will offer activities for kids and the best plants to purchase for your gardens. Don’t miss it.
