To those in need during the holidays, a little bit can mean a lot, charity directors in the Norman community say.
As Norman residents prepare to give back to the community ahead of the Christmas holiday season, several charities are in need of donations and volunteers, according to their directors.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is in acute need to staff bell ringers for the Red Kettle Bell program, for which pays $12 an hour, said Chaplain Stephanie Christopher.
“We need volunteers at different locations for ringing the kettle bells” Christopher said. “We have 20 locations, but even though we raised the amount we’re paying the bell ringers, we’ve only been able to secure about 10 people, paying them $12 an hour. Of course, if we don’t have people out there, we don’t get the donations to fund what we do all year. That’s probably our biggest need.”
There will be several locations across the county for bell ringers through Dec. 24, and anyone who wishes to sign up may at registertoring.com.
As the days grow colder, warm clothing is welcome — they expect to run out despite breaking into donated hats, gloves and coats received last year, Christopher said.
Christopher also said they are in need of harder to find supplies like paper plates, napkins and bottled water. Bottled water is currently restricted by retailers due to the supply chain issue.
The organization’s annual Angel Tree will be in Sooner Mall, at Walmart off Interstate Road and at 12th Avenue NE. The program pairs donors with a child’s Christmas wishlist hung from a decorated Christmas tree in the community.
“We need as many individuals as possible to adopt an angel from the tree,” said Traci Jenkins, director of development for the organization. “Each angel represents a child in our community who needs help this holiday season.”
The deadline to drop off gifts is Dec. 7 to the Salvation Army, 1124 N. Porter or to any Angel Tree location.
Food & Shelter Inc.
On a similar mission, Food & Shelter Inc. focuses its efforts on those experiencing housing insecurity and homelessness and gifts for children. The nonprofit organization, 201 Reed Ave., offers short-term housing for individuals and families as they work to become independent and offers case management and meals.
Executive Director April Heiple said warmth and food for the homeless and gifts for children are the key focus this time of year.
“To help keep people warm, we always need sleeping bags, good socks and gloves, hot hands and stocking caps,” Heiple said. “For Christmas, we like to give our friends a little something special. We collect gift cards to places nearby so they can go get a special meal. Popular places are Taco Bell, McDonald’s and Chick Fil A.”
For Christmas, people can adopt a family in housing at Food & Shelter.
“We often need people to help make Christmas special for our kiddos in the village. We have wishlists similar to the Angel Tree and hope community members will take their list and make Christmas brighter,” she said.
Heiple said it is important to parents for their children to receive gifts.
“It is so difficult to be a parent who cannot buy your children gifts for Christmas,” she said. “Knowing fully the children will hear all about Christmas from their friends at school makes it even more difficult. Supporting people who are struggling to help the children feel loved is such an easy thing to do. It doesn’t take much to make a world of difference.”
To adopt a family or obtain a wish list, call 405-360-4964.
CCFI
The Center for Children and Families Inc. hopes to fill at least 250 wish lists from families as part of its annual gifting program, said spokeswoman Amanda Pulis.
“The wish lists can include anything from clothes to toys to books,” she said. “Once we have all of those compiled, we put those wish lists out to donors. Right now we are searching for donors to adopt those wish lists.”
The center also sets the goal to give every child a new winter coat, and if the family is of appropriate age, it will also receive diapers or pull-ups, she said.
Pulis said people may also support an ongoing toy and holiday meal drive hosted at Landers Auto Group through Dec. 10. A complete list of wanted items is posted to the dealership website at landerscdjrnorman.com. Large items such as basketball goals or bicycles cannot be accepted due to space constraints, the website reads. The list includes Lego toys, dolls and accessories, art supplies, puzzles, board games and electronic items to name a few.
For the Landers toy drive, there is an Amazon.com store titled “Landers Supply Drive for CCFI. The link is available on the dealership site.
To get a wish list, contact the center online at ccfi.org or call 405-364-1420. Gifts from these lists are due to the center by Dec. 3.
Emergency Shelter
The city’s emergency shelter is not accepting donations at this time.
“The City’s Emergency Shelter asks individuals to donate to agencies where clients are frequently referred to, such as: Food & Shelter, Thunderbird Clubhouse, Women’s Sanctuary or the Salvation Army,” she said in an email to The Transcript.
Social Injustice League
The Social Injustice League is a group of citizens organized via its Facebook page. Though not a non-profit organization, the group accepts donations for those experiencing homelessness.
Spokeswoman Brandi Studley said the most critical needs during cold weather includes warm blankets, sleeping bags, socks and hand warmers. Financial donations for food and hotel stays are accepted via the Venmo payment app under @socialinjusticeleague or Cashapp under @socialinjusticeleagueLON.