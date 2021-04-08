For only the second time in the past year, Gross Receipts to the State Treasury in March climbed above collections from the same month of last year.
Receipts were propelled upward by rising oil and gas revenue, according to State Treasurer Randy McDaniel earlier this week.
Collections from all sources in March total $1.1 billion, up by $35.1 million, or 3.2 percent, from March 2020. The last time monthly receipts exceeded prior year collections was in July, but that boost was due to a three-month delay in income tax filings.
“This positive economic report is encouraging news,” Treasurer McDaniel said. “Among the more favorable signs is the upward trend in oil and natural gas activity.”
Gross production taxes on oil and gas jumped to more than $90 million for the month, up by more than 15% from March of last year. That marks the first positive month for gross production in a year-and-a-half.
McDaniel said gross production receipts are expected to continue to rise for at least the next few months.
March remittances are based on oil field production in January, when West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil averaged $52 per barrel. The price in February averaged above $58 per barrel, and the average price in March topped $62 per barrel.
Combined gross receipts from the past 12 months of $13.15 billion are below collections from the previous 12 months by $572.9 million, or 4.2%. All major revenue sources show reductions during the period, but the bottom-line contraction was reduced by 0.2% compared to last month’s report.
The Oklahoma Business Conditions Index in March remained above growth neutral for a fourth month. The March index was set at 63, compared to 67.1 in February. Numbers above 50 indicate economic expansion is expected during the next three to six months.
The February unemployment rate in Oklahoma was reported as 4.4 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s jobless rate was unchanged from January, but up from 3.1 percent in February 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate was set at 6.2 percent in February.
Total March 2021 gross collections are $1.13 billion, up $35.1 million or 3.2%. Gross income tax collections, which combine individual and corporate income taxes, generated $412 million, up $29.3 million or 7.7%
Combined sales and use tax collections, including remittance on behalf of cities and counties, totaled $423 million, up $1 million or .2% in March.
March sales tax collections total $363.6 million, a decrease of $4.6 million or 1.3%. Gross production taxes on oil and gas total $90.8 million, an increase of $11.9 million, or 15.1%.
Other collections compose of around 60 different sources include taxes on fuel, tobacco, medical marijuana and alcoholic beverages, produced $120.1 million, down $14.3 million or 10.6%.
Combined gross receipts for past 12 months compared to the trailing 12 months reveal gross revenue totals $13.15 billion, which is $572.9 million, or 4.2% below collections from the previous period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.