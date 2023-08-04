As Norman continues to grow, so does congestion on our highways and streets. Community leaders are continually searching for ways to increase transportation options while simultaneously growing our economy, and it is encouraging to see annual ridership of Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer growing. The Heartland Flyer connects the Oklahoma City Metro to Fort Worth, with stops in Norman, Purcell, Ardmore, and Pauls Valley.
In addition to the economic benefit and positive impact on our environment, increased investment in Amtrak will benefit everyday Oklahomans. Each year for the Red River Rivalry, Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer leaves the Santa Fe Depot in Oklahoma City and arrives at Union Station in downtown Dallas. Fans can join the game train at any of the stops in Oklahoma as well as Gainesville, and Fort Worth. This is just one of the ways that Amtrak is connecting our community to so many others on big days where our highways are filled with bumper-to-bumper traffic. Expanding passenger rail service will generate $30 billion in direct investments in communities across America.
Oklahoma and Kansas have submitted a corridor development application to the federal government to extend the Heartland Flyer to Kansas, connecting the route to many new communities and passengers. Increased tourism via Amtrak will have a positive economic impact for Norman as well as other cities along the new route. Federal grant funding provided by the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act could advance this extension in the next few years.
The continuation of Amtrak expansion is dependent on ongoing support in Congress. Amtrak requires federal funding to operate and maintain its national network, and we are calling on Congress to provide full funding so that Oklahomans can see the Heartland Flyer expansion come to fruition. If federal funding is insufficient, continued Amtrak service and expansion will be at risk.
Passenger rail is a benefit for all our communities, giving many people an opportunity to take a day trip to a city they have never stopped in, including Norman. Our Congressional delegation should support full funding for FY 2024 so that we can see the much-anticipated expansion of the Heartland Flyer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.