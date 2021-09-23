The Cleveland County Republican Party announced Thursday that State Auditor Cindy Byrd will be the guest speaker at the GOP Jamboree to be held on Oct. 2 at Freedom Farms in Norman.
"We are thrilled to have State Auditor Byrd be our speaker for this event," said Nancy Sangirardi, chair of the County Party. "We received so many phone calls from people asking us to reach out to her due to all that has gone on recently with the State Auditor's office. Between the audit of Epic Charter Schools and now the request by the governor to have them audit the State Department of Education, people want to know what is going on with education in Oklahoma."
"State Auditor Byrd has asked that we do a Q&A for the event, so we will have notecards for guests to write down their questions and she will address some of the issues they have, or even just discuss the job of the auditor's office if requested. It should be an informative evening for all attendees."
The GOP Jamboree is a fundraiser for the County Party and will begin with a Cornhole Tournament Saturday morning, with registration beginning at 10 a.m. and the tournament beginning at 11 a.m. First prize for a team of two is $400, and $200 for second place. We expect lots of teams to show up and we will provide water for the entrants and have a food truck available if they wish to purchase lunch.
At 4:00 p.m., the "Family Fun" time begins with pony rides, an inflatable, clowns and a face painter.
"At 6 p.m., we begin the evening program and will have silent and live auctions, a BBQ dinner, a DJ, a cash bar and of course, our guest speaker for the evening," Sangirardi said.
Local candidates will also have tables set up to pass out literature for their campaigns and answer any questions voters might have.
We are asking those interested to contact us by Sept. 27 to reserve tickets. We will be able to take walk-ins that night, but cannot guarantee prime seating. The event center is not huge, so we are limited on space. If interested in attending, please call 405-657-0042 and we can take your reservation with a credit card over the phone.