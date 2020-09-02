Scott Tang was working for the Fowler Group in Norman years ago, when he realized that the city was missing a hangout spot for older residents.
The property that used to be the home of Opie’s Dance Club became available, and he opened the Happy Monk Club there in early July.
“Everyone knows at many bars around the area, you’re going to get nothing but OU students, and sometimes I found that other age groups don’t mix together well,” Tang said. “I realized the Norman and Moore area needed a place that targeted a different age group.”
Tang saw it as the perfect opportunity to bring that vision to life as a place to dance, but with a different atmosphere that catered to more than just the club scene. The focus for Tang was to have a variety of activities while making use of the dance floor area in the space.
“I want this to be a place where if the wife wants to dance with her girls and do karaoke she can, and at the same time the husband can shoot pool and hang out with his guys instead of sitting at the table the whole time,” Tang said.
Tang said he is naturally an upbeat person that likes to make people laugh, and hopes to cultivate a culture that reflects his spirit.
“A lot of people think it’s going to be an Asian place, but the Happy Monk logo is the creation of a friend of mine who took my face and put it in a cartoon figure, and I thought it was pretty funny,” Tang said. “I thought the smiling monk logo was appropriate because I’m the type of person that no matter how bad my day was i’m not going to show it, and also if someone is having a bad day I try to make it better.”
The Happy Monk Club has dartboards, tournament quality billiards tables and cornhole, and it also has a light-up dance floor. Tang said he wanted to provide a number of options for people to enjoy what they want in the same place.
“The cornhole just started a couple weeks ago (after) someone approached us and asked if we would be willing to give up some space to play cornhole, and now we are actually supporting a league, where they can come in and practice,” Tang said. “Some of these people are actually professional players.”
Tang said the inside of the non-smoking venue is spacious enough to have plenty of space to play billiards and spread out tables to accommodate for social distancing. While he values having activities appropriate for any time of the day, he wants people to see it as a place to relax and dance with the live DJ on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to close.
“For the schedule right now, we have cornhole tournaments for all ages every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Every Monday pool is free all day, Wednesdays we host a pool league, and we do karaoke on Thursday nights, but we may switch that in the future,” Tang said.
Many of the patrons come to the Happy Monk Club to play pool, which Tang said helps with beer sales. However, they have a signature cocktail called “Goofy Juice,” a concoction of sports drink, vodka and energy drink, that has become increasingly more popular over the last few weeks.
Tang and his parents operate a Chinese restaurant in Moore, and he brings some offerings like crab rangoon, egg rolls and dumplings to the food menu in addition to more conventional pub offerings like chicken tenders, wraps and wings.
“Every Friday, we off frontline workers such as EMT, firefighters, doctors, nurses and police half-price appetizers,” Tang said. “Thursday all day is frozen drinks for 5$ and happy hour is 4-7 p.m. every day.”
More information, including a full menu can be found on the Happy Monk Club Facebook page.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.