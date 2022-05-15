Cleveland County Commissioner Harold Haralson plans to finish what he started and carry on new objectives in another term if voters decide to keep in the District 3 seat.
Haralson drew fellow Republican candidate Rusty Grissom, and two Democrats, J.D. Krohmer and Mo Vaughn.
The incumbent was sworn in to the commission in 2014 and hopes voters will value his experience as a commissioner as the county continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and is in the midst of ongoing projects and initiatives.
The county continues to consider how it will spend $55 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds as part of its recovery plan.
The commissioner juggles health initiatives, roadway safety projects and partnerships with local Native American tribes as well as other local and state stakeholders while the commission contemplates the best use of taxpayer dollars.
“Some things that are being contemplated are to help with the health department with some storage needs and maybe some laboratory space,” Haralson said. “We’re still in discussions on how best to handle that.”
Like many health departments across the nation, Haralson said the county’s health department struggled to stock COVID-19 vaccines in cold storage. Another health project on the table is increasing mental health services at the county jail.
If voters choose to elect a new face in his seat, Haralson said it would be some time before the learning curve flattens out.
“There’s going to be a steep learning curve that will probably take two years, maybe longer, to figure everything out,” he said. “It took me one to two years, but I had a little bit of experience as the [former] mayor and on the city council. So a lot of the issues you’d face as a commissioner I was probably aware of. The administrative tasks you have to do are certainly comparable in the city as mayor.”
In his seven years serving the district, several projects stand out that he is proud to have accomplished.
Haralson hired a geographical information system [GIS] engineer who has built the program from the ground up to produce wide sweeping and lasting benefits for the county.
“One of the issues I was having was getting south, the water district, up and running,” he recalled. “There were issues with getting the cash right away made available. I brought in the GIS department and we were able to use the GIS system.”
The move saved the county money “significantly,” he said because the geographical information was readily available and averted additional engineering costs.
The county’s GIS department also played a role in reapportionment following the release of the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data. Using the software, GIS Analyst Laura Smith allowed county residents to view population data on a map and suggest new boundary lines to the commission.
Smith’s work began behind the scenes several years earlier, when she cataloged the county’s infrastructure.
“We had to go out and catalog our locations of all our structures, all of our roads, all of our services and to the extent that the knowledge was available, when they were last rehabilitated or constructed,” Haralson recalled. “When I got elected I couldn’t tell you even approximately the value we had in our structures. Now the GIS system, we have the ability to tell you what we have and tell you what the value of that depreciated might be.”
Haralson said GIS information is important when it comes to qualifying for state and federal grants.
“You can say, ‘this is what we’ve got, this is what our maintenance needs are,’” he said. “You’ve got the hard data.”
Haralson said he is also proud of the ongoing partnership with area schools, including recent projects with Noble Public Schools. Haralson often lends equipment and manpower to schools and municipalities which in turn pay for the material costs.
The partnership with Noble schools saved the district $750,000, Haralson said.
“We cleared land for them, removed all the trees,” he said. “With the assistance of other (county) districts, we were able to flatten the surface of the land so they can build on it.”
Infrastructure improvements also tally the list of Haralson’s accomplishments, he said. While the City of Norman struggles to fund more than a dozen bridge replacement projects, Haralson said his district has been replacing one bridge a year since he was elected.
“If you look at the lifespan of bridges, 50 years, countywide we need to be doing at least one bridge replacement a year, just to keep up with the maintenance,” he said.
He also eliminated two low water crossings in the county which were “particularly hazardous” along Buckhead Creek and Lewis Road near 156th.
“They were really big dips,” he said, which forced the road to close during flooding.
Partnership with local tribes is also something Haralson is proud to see benefit taxpayers.
“We are getting about a million dollars to help us with 72nd Street that the tribes are contributing,” he said.
Additional road improvements Haralson has overseen include converting nearly half of his district’s 18 gravel roads to chip and seal.
Haralson is a retired physician, former U.S. Navy veteran, and served as Norman’s mayor from 2004 to 2007.