Ingredients
2 ripe mangos (peeled, pitted, and diced)
1 1/2 cups chopped roasted chicken breast
2 green onions (sliced)
2 tablespoons fresh basil (chopped)
1/2 red bell pepper (chopped)
1 1/2 cups shredded Savoy or Napa cabbage
2 medium carrots (grated)
1/3 cup fat-free cream cheese
3 tablespoons natural creamy peanut butter (unsalted)
2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
4 whole-wheat tortillas (8”)
Directions
Cut mangos, vegetables, and chicken.
Place in a mixing bowl and toss until well mixed.
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together cream cheese, peanut butter, and soy sauce.
To assemble: lay out tortillas on a flat surface. On each tortilla, spread 1/4 of cream cheese mixture and top with mango, vegetable, and chicken mix.
Roll up tightly, tucking in ends of tortilla.
Secure with toothpicks.
To serve, cut each wrap in half.
If not serving immediately, refrigerate; keeps well overnight.
Nutrition facts
Serving size: 1 wrap. Calories: 440; Carbohydrates: 57g; Fiber: 9 g; Fat: 12g; Saturated Fat: 3g; Sodium: 570 mg; Cholesterol: 50mg, Protein: 29g, Total Sugar: 29g, Vitamin D: 0mcg, Calcium: 250mg, Iron: 3mg, Potassium: 762 mg
