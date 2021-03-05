Photo
By Jesse Crittenden{&pipe}Transcript Staff Writer

Ingredients

2 ripe mangos (peeled, pitted, and diced)

1 1/2 cups chopped roasted chicken breast

2 green onions (sliced)

2 tablespoons fresh basil (chopped)

1/2 red bell pepper (chopped)

1 1/2 cups shredded Savoy or Napa cabbage

2 medium carrots (grated)

1/3 cup fat-free cream cheese

3 tablespoons natural creamy peanut butter (unsalted)

2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce

4 whole-wheat tortillas (8”)

Directions

Cut mangos, vegetables, and chicken.

Place in a mixing bowl and toss until well mixed.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together cream cheese, peanut butter, and soy sauce.

To assemble: lay out tortillas on a flat surface. On each tortilla, spread 1/4 of cream cheese mixture and top with mango, vegetable, and chicken mix.

Roll up tightly, tucking in ends of tortilla.

Secure with toothpicks.

To serve, cut each wrap in half.

If not serving immediately, refrigerate; keeps well overnight.

Nutrition facts

Serving size: 1 wrap. Calories: 440; Carbohydrates: 57g; Fiber: 9 g; Fat: 12g; Saturated Fat: 3g; Sodium: 570 mg; Cholesterol: 50mg, Protein: 29g, Total Sugar: 29g, Vitamin D: 0mcg, Calcium: 250mg, Iron: 3mg, Potassium: 762 mg

Brenda Hill-Alta is the county extension director and family and consumer sciences educator for the Cleveland County OSU Extension Office. She can be reached by phone at 321-4774 or by email at Brenda.alta@okstate.edu.

