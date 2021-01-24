641809640

Kale salad with dried cranberry, almonds and apple.

Serves: 4

Fruits and Vegetables: 1 cup per serving

Ingredients

3 large stalks of kale, stems discarded, leaves finely chopped (about 4 cups)

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or fresh lemon juice

1 apple, cored and diced

⅓ Cup feta cheese, crumbled

¼ cup dried cranberries

Directions

Wash and prepare kale and apple.

Sprinkle salt over chopped kale and massage for 2 minutes in a large bowl.

Pour vinegar over the kale and toss to coat.

Mix in apple, feta cheese, and dried cranberries.

Tips

Use 1 tablespoon low-fat dressing instead of vinegar or lemon juice.

Add ¼ cup sunflower seeds or walnuts.

Use pear or orange slices instead of an apple.

Substitute raisins for dried cranberries.

Nutrition facts

Serving size: 1 cup; Calories: 110; Carbohydrates: 19 g; Fiber: 4 g; Fat: 3.5 g; Saturated fat: 2 g; Sodium: 290 mg

Brenda Hill-Alta is the county extension director and family and consumer sciences educator for the Cleveland County OSU Extension Office. She can be reached by phone at 321-4774 or by email at Brenda.alta@okstate.edu.

