Serves: 4
Fruits and Vegetables: 1 cup per serving
Ingredients
3 large stalks of kale, stems discarded, leaves finely chopped (about 4 cups)
¼ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or fresh lemon juice
1 apple, cored and diced
⅓ Cup feta cheese, crumbled
¼ cup dried cranberries
Directions
Wash and prepare kale and apple.
Sprinkle salt over chopped kale and massage for 2 minutes in a large bowl.
Pour vinegar over the kale and toss to coat.
Mix in apple, feta cheese, and dried cranberries.
Tips
Use 1 tablespoon low-fat dressing instead of vinegar or lemon juice.
Add ¼ cup sunflower seeds or walnuts.
Use pear or orange slices instead of an apple.
Substitute raisins for dried cranberries.
Nutrition facts
Serving size: 1 cup; Calories: 110; Carbohydrates: 19 g; Fiber: 4 g; Fat: 3.5 g; Saturated fat: 2 g; Sodium: 290 mg
