Ingredients:
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 yellow onion, sliced
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 bell peppers (green, red, or yellow)
1 eggplant (peeled and cut into 1 inch cubes)
1 can diced tomatoes, undrained (15 ounces)
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup chopped parsley
Directions:
1. Heat oil in a large saucepan and sauté onion, garlic, bell peppers and eggplant until tender, about 15 minutes.
2. Add tomatoes and basil, cook about 10 minutes. Add pepper and parsley before serving.
3. Serve hot. Cover and refrigerate within 2 hours.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: 1/8 of recipe
