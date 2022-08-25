Nothing sparks confidence in an upcoming season quite like having a three-year starter returning for their senior season at quarterback.
But when that player also has rare talent, and is an outspoken leader that’s shown signs of improvement every year, it can have a big impact on the excitement and potential of the team heading into the season.
All of those qualities can be found in Norman High quarterback Tias McClarty.
“He’s a leader,” Norman High head coach Rocky Martin said. “Whether it’s on the football field or in off-season workouts, he’s got it, he’s got the it-factor. His work ethic is tremendous and I think he’s gonna have a big year. I think he’s dangerous with the ball in his hands, no matter what he’s doing.”
The Tigers finished last season 4-6 overall and a win away from making the playoffs. McClarty led a Norman High offense that had an up-and-down year, averaging 28.3 points per game.
Norman High struggled in its first two games out of the gate, before picking up its first win of the season in a wild, comeback victory against Mustang at Harve Collins Field. McClarty helped pick up a key fourth-and-short late in the game, and punched in the game-winning touchdown with just six seconds remaining.
McClarty finished with 217 yards rushing in the game and six touchdowns.
After needing some time to settle in during his junior season, the game was a showcase of McClarty's potential. But that success was difficult to replicate. The following week, the Tigers suffered a tough 38-25 loss to Yukon in which the offense struggled to find that same consistency.
“Obviously there’s always something to work on,” McClarty said. “My teammates, I’m so proud of them and we’re going to improve quite a bit. Other than that I’m excited for the season.”
The offense will be working under a new offensive coordinator this season, but Martin said he doesn’t expect it to be a difficult adjustment for the team. Ramsey Coleman led the offense last season while also serving as the quarterbacks coach.
Former tight ends coach Chase Cooksey will be the new offensive coordinator and will be switching over to work with the quarterbacks. The tight ends will now be coached by wide receivers coach John Baldwin.
Martin described Cooksey as a “program guy”.
“He’s done a good job and he knows the system and he knows what we’re doing,” Martin said. “We’re not changing anything that we’ve done in the past. It’s easier for one guy to learn than all 40-something offensive guys.”
McClarty already has an established connection on the outside in junior wide receiver Max Wilson, but the team is still working on developing depth at that position. Edric Lambert, Zack Stone and Maxwell Bass each left this past offseason.
Senior JT Deaton got lots of reps during Norman High’s scrimmage against Putnam City North.
Still, the most dangerous part of McClarty's game is on the ground and he's already displayed his big-play ability against the Panthers with a 52-yard touchdown run.
“He’s a tremendous athlete," Martin said. "He’s fast and he’s fun to watch. You never know what’s gonna happen he could be dropping back and the next thing you know he’s taking off. It’s tough to defend, no doubt about it. i’m glad I don’t have to call defense against him.”
