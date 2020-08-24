Ethan Feuerborn

Little Axe coach Ethan Feuerborn speaks to his players after a morning workout on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the football team’s practice field. (Joe Buettner / The Transcript)

Little Axe's season opener against Lexington on Sept. 4 has been canceled, the program announced Monday.

"Unfortunately our scrimmage on Thursday and our first game at Lexington on September 4th have been canceled due to COVID-19," Little Axe wrote in a post to its Facebook page. "We will now kick our season off on September 11th at home vs Dibble. Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing everyone in September!"

The school district has suspended in-person learning and athletic activities, as of last week, due to an uptick in COVID cases within the school district.

Barring any other disruptions, Little Axe will open its season at home against Dibble before heading to Bethel on Sept. 18.

Little Axe is coming off a 3-7 season in 2019 and is entering Year 1 under head coach Ethan Feuerborn.

