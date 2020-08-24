Little Axe's season opener against Lexington on Sept. 4 has been canceled, the program announced Monday.
The school district has suspended in-person learning and athletic activities, as of last week, due to an uptick in COVID cases within the school district.
Barring any other disruptions, Little Axe will open its season at home against Dibble before heading to Bethel on Sept. 18.
Little Axe is coming off a 3-7 season in 2019 and is entering Year 1 under head coach Ethan Feuerborn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.