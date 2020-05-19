High school golf: Before career at Abilene Christian, Charlie Jackson cherishes four years playing for Norman North

Norman North senior Charlie Jackson signs to play golf at Abilene Christian University at the T-Wolves' National Signing Day ceremony last November.

The Oklahoma Coaches Association announced its 2020 All-State golf teams, which featured one selection from Cleveland County.

Norman North senior Charlie Jackson was named to the All-State West boys team.

Jackson is coming off a third-place finish at last year’s Class 6A state tournament, helping North take fourth overall in the team standings.

North expected to compete for a state championship once again this year but its season was cut short by the OSSAA cancelations. 

Jackson will continue his golf career at Abilene Christian University.

