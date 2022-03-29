OKLAHOMA CITY — On the one hand, the offenses dominated Tuesday night on the Jaguars home pitch, where Westmoore and Norman North played a game that might, eventually, become the difference in District 6A-2.
Yet, given the way it ended, it was the keepers, with help from their crossbar, who dominated most, and it was Westmoore’s Kalor Killman who eventually got the best of North’s Carter Higgins, getting one more stop in the shootout that decided things after each team scored a single goal over 100 minutes of soccer, two halves and two 10 minute overtime periods.
The district opener for both teams, the Jags’ 2-1 victory was secured when Angel Arryo, the shootout’s 10 kicker, who began the game on the bench, went high and right past Higgins, finally ending the game.
One kick prior, Killman guessed correctly, moving left to stop North’s Alex Sonne. Three North kickers earlier, he also stopped Nick Dionisio’s attempt, laying out in full dive to his left.
Neither of those saves, though, may have been as fantastic as the one Higgins made stopping Jose Augero, briefly tying the shootout with a dive so wide to his right, had he not been there to stop it, the ball may have deflected into the net off the post.
Beyond the overtime stops, the two net-minders combined to make 14 saves, seven each, many of them plenty difficult.
North coach Khalil Benalioulhaj wished his team could find a way to score in the flow of the game, but could hardly fault the effort.
“Overall, I’m proud of our guys,” he said. “I thought we fought back and created some great chances there at the end, especially in overtime. We’ve just got to put one away, and that’s been our challenge all season, just getting goals in regular play.”
North’s lone tally came on a penalty kick from Bostyn Carroll with 24:46 remaining in the first half. Sonne drew the foul in the box, getting taken down before he could play a long throw-in delivered by Carroll.
Westmoore tied it 14 minutes later when Lucas Young, in the midst of a high-speed counter, got off a cross from the right corner deftly volleyed into the net by Ashton House.
North got off 10 shots in the first half, three stopped by Killman. Westmoore got off seven, every one of them on net, leaving six to be stopped by Higgins.
Both teams had fantastic chances to end the game in overtime.
For Westmoore, off a free kick from Jaxon Lee deflected a screaming header Higgins had no chance to stop, but the crossbar kept out. A few minutes later, for North, Sonne found the crossbar with his own header after being set up by Carroll.
Each chance was so close, the ball deflected straight down, actually behind the keeper who couldn’t stop it, but soon pounced on it.
In the second extra frame, Carroll had the best chance, skimming the crossbar from 33 yards with a turnaround shot off his left foot.
Benalioulhaj said “there’s a couple of schools I’m not sure about,” yet based upon the district knowledge he does have, “I would put these two teams at the top.”
In a better world, perhaps, the Jaguars (5-3, 1-0) and Timberwolves (2-4, 0-1) might have closed the district season rather than opening it.
Not that it wasn’t a terrific game, filled with chance after chance, the vast majority of which the keepers just kept stopping.
• North girls roll: Coach Trevor Laffoon wasn’t thrilled with the way his squad played in its last victory, a shootout triumph at Edmond Memorial that included no regulation scoring.
Tuesday at Westmoore was better, where the T-Wolves turned a trio of second-half goals into a 3-0 victory.
Narissa Fults netted the first two, getting assists from Presslee Amick and Catherine Meng. Jada Ryan tallied the last one, assisted by Hadley Horn.
North (5-1, 1-0 District 6A-2) has three games still to play this week, beginning Thursday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.