EDMOND — Beginning a new winning streak one contest after Edmond North ended his program’s run of 26 straight, Norman North girls soccer coach Trevor Laffoon was happy to see his Timberwolves walk out of Edmond Memorial with a 1-0 shootout victory Tuesday night.
He was happy, too, about the way his defense held up, giving up a few shots, but only one golden chance.
He liked the effort, too.
“I thought we worked hard,” Laffoon said. “The energy was there.”
He was not, however, wild about the execution.
“We played horrible,” he said. “I mean, obviously, it’s cold, but the girls have played long enough, and we have enough returning players that it can’t be that bad. That’s two games in a row.”
He didn’t have to convince his players.
Kendra Hudgens, who, with 12 minutes remaining in the first half let fly with her left foot from about 15 yards, a shot requiring Memorial keeper Taylor Hopgood to lay out in full dive to stop it — the only attempt North put forward in regulation that required a huge effort to stop — was right their with her coach.
“Not at all,” she said, she didn’t like the way her team played. “We definitely could have played better. We did not connect on as many passes as we would like, and that’s just something we’ve got to learn as a new team. How we play together needs to be a lot better.
That 26-match winning streak the Timberwolves just had stopped spans a couple state championships. Tuesday’s skirmish was the last before North begins jockeying for position to win another, when district 6A-2 play begins March 29 at Westmoore.
If the T-Wolves don’t draw much going forward from their first 80 minutes against the Bulldogs, they might take a few things from the shootout that followed.
Though one shot attempt sailed over the crossbar, all four North put on frame eluded Hopgood.
The deliveries came from Beccca Tweety, low right; Londyn Furnish, top left; Presslee Amick, middle left; and, to win it, Hudgens, low right.
Memorial was almost as good, also sending one over the crossbar; but of the four headed toward the net, North keeper Mallory Osborn, facing Avery Baker, knew she’d make the stop even before she made the stop.
“She looked to the other side, so I could pretty much tell where she was going,” she said. “She had a tell … [and] when I’m diving , I just know, I can tell, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ve got this.’”
While Hudgnes had North’s best chance in regulation, Ava Vigil had Memorial’s in the first half’s final minute, breaking in alone against a charging Osborn, beating the North keeper by dribbling past her to the right, only to have Furnish swoop in and keep the ball out of the net.
The elements were horrendous.
When it began, it was 41 degrees, a big north wind was blowing and it was drizzling, too. At different times, the drizzle turned into showers.
Despite all that?
The T-Wolves want more.
“Even weather like this,” Hudgens said, “is no excuse.”