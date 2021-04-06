High school soccer: North girls too good, make Clash victory look easy

The Norman High girls haven’t put together a bunch of victories yet this season, but they still might.
The Tigers clearly have talent and only Tuesday got a player back sure to make a difference in Kelbie Washington, the soon-to-be-Sooner, who famously led NHS to an unbeaten and state championship basketball season, and has apparently decided she has at least one more soccer season to play.
Yet, the thing about the Tigers’ Crosstown Clash opponent Tuesday night at Bryan Young Memorial Field, is Norman North entered unbeaten for a reason and offered no signs of slowing on the way to a 3-0 victory.
Narissa Fults tallied two of the Timberwolves’ goals, and while one of them required she do most of the work herself, it was her last one, coming in the final minute, that was more typical of the 80 minutes the two teams played.
From the right side, Presslee Amick crossed the ball along the ground where, streaking down the middle of the field, Fults met the ball and chipped it past NHS goalkeeper Lucy Flores.
There was nothing spectacular about it. It was just a well executed goal; getting off the cross, putting it where Fults could get to it and Fults finishing the play.
The T-Wolves didn’t need it, but it fit as summary of the night.
North outshot NHS 15 to 3.
North keeper Mallory Osborn needed to make only one save to keep her clean sheet intact.
Had it not been for Flores, the final might have been much more lopsided. The Tiger keeper finished with six saves, few of them easy.
The T-Wolves moved to 7-0 and 2-0 in District 6A-1. The Tigers fell to 3-6 and 1-1.
“I thought we played really well. I thought we created lots of chances,” North coach Trevor Laffoon said. “Now, did we put all the chances away? No. But I thought we created enough.”
A couple of those chances didn’t actually occur, at least in any statistical way, because North was ruled offsides on each by the slimmest of margins.
One of those took a goal off the board for Jada Ryan. Another one of them robbed Flores of a fantastic save.
North got the only goal it would need from Lindsey Miller with 10:14 remaining in the first half.
It wasn’t so different than North’s last goal. Kendra Hudgens' corner kick was where it needed to be and Miller finished it off.
Fults’ first goal, with 25:18 remaining, was a little more involved. Ryan fed her the ball, but she was well marked.
A crossover dribble left her defender stepping the wrong way and Fults used the open space to edge nearer the goal and get her shot off cleanly, burying it in the net from about 12 yards.
“They’re good, they’re going to be dangerous for sure,” Laffoon said of the Tigers. “They have some very good attacking players.”
However, North left few openings and made victory look pretty easy.
The T-Wolves will try to make it seven straight victories when Edmond Santa Fe visits Thursday.
NHS visits Midwest City Friday.