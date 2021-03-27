The Norman High boys did not win a game at the Deer Creek Invitational soccer tournament this weekend, yet by virtue of two ties on Friday, they were nonetheless placed in what passed for the tourney final on Saturday.
Playing a strong group of Antlers, the Tigers were pushing to tie the game late. However, that push also resulted in a foul taken in their own box, offering up a late penalty shot to the opponent.
Deer Creek buried it to forge what became a 3-1 victory.
“By the third game [of the tournament] you are beginning to run on empty,” NHS coach Gordon Drummond said. “There were times that showed today, but still there was that spark of energy that kept us in the game.“
Deer Creek scored the game’s first two goals. It was Chuy Velasco who cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Tigers.
“Much was learned,” Drummond said.
Next up for the Tigers is a date at Putnam City West on Tuesday. Three days later they open District 6A-1 play at Putnam City.
The game after that one, their second district game, is a big one, the Crosstown Clash at Norman North.
The Tigers fell to 1-4-2. Deer Creek improved to 5-2.
• Norman High girls 2, Westmoore 1: Also at Deer Creek Saturday, the NHS girls came up with a quality victory, dispatching Westmoore 2-1.
The Jaguars had topped the Tigers 4-3 on March 5, the second game of the season.
The Tigers got goals from Chloe Almond and Natalia Richartz.
Richartz assisted Almond’s goal.
The Tigers moved to 2-5 on the season. The Jags fell to 3-5.
• Norman North boys 1, Westmoore 0: The Timberwolves also closed with a victory, getting their goal from Bostyn Carroll.
Like the day before, North coach Khalil Benalioulhaj used the game as a way to take stock of his team, playing lots of players at lots of different positions.
Perhaps not a “serious” enough matchup to consider the game a revenge bid from the Jags, though it was North’s second victory over Westmoore this season, the first coming on March 9, by a 2-1 count.
The T-Wolves improved to 5-3. Westmoore fell to 4-3.
