If the Norman High boys manage to reach the playoffs, perhaps the ball will start bouncing the Tigers way.
The Norman North boys are nearer the postseason than their Tiger counterparts, and still they’re not quite there yet.
The NHS girls hold their postseason destiny in their hands, but they still have to win.
The North girls, well, every other team in the state should be so lucky as to be in the position of the North girls.
Altogether, it’s exciting, messy and unpredictable.
The District 6A-1 boys race is so messy, when asked if he knew who to root for, beyond his own team, NHS boys coach Gordon Drummond could only offer, “No, I don’t,” with a laugh.
Let’s take a look.
• North girls: Coach Trevor Laffoon’s team is a perfect 11-0, with a 6-0 mark in District 6A-1 following Tuesday’s 14-0 single-half mercy-rule victory over Midwest City. Additionally, though Friday’s opponent, Yukon, has only one loss in the loop, the Timberwolves have the district crown in the bag already.
That’s because even if the Millers were to beat North on Friday, there’s no way Deer Creek’s losing to Midwest City, meaning the best Yukon could hope for is a three-way tie at the top and, should that happen, North wins on points, anyway.
• NHS girls: The Tigers fell to Deer Creek 2-0 at home Tuesday night in a game that might have been more lopsided if not for Luci Flores’ goaltending. The freshman finished with eight saves, keeping her team in a scoreless tie deep into the second half.
The loss dropped NHS to 5-8 overall and 3-3 in District 6A-1, the identical mark as Edmond Santa Fe. While Norman North, Deer Creek and Yukon have the top three spots nailed down between them, either the Tigers or Wolves will claim the fourth and they play Friday at the NHS soccer complex.
“I feel good,” coach Matt Yeoman said of the challenge following Tuesday’s setback. “I’ll always trust our girls.”
• North boys: Beating Midwest City 5-0 on Tuesday, the T-Wolves improved to 9-5 overall and 4-2 in District 6A-1, which has them in the second position, at least momentarily.
The T-Wolves, who close the regular season at Yukon Friday, control their playoff destiny, but they’re not in yet.
Should they fall to the millers, they could wind up sharing a 4-3 district mark with NHS, with Yukon, with Putnam City, with Northwest Classen, or with any two of them, or with three of them.
P.C. beat North, North beat NHS, NHS beat P.C., Northwest beat NHS, NHS beat Yukon, Yukon has yet to play North or P.C., the last of which it won’t play until Monday, three days after the rest of the district finishes.
There are five teams vying for the last three playoff spots in the loop, and while it could come down to head-to-head records between two 4-3 district finishers, it could also come down to margin points between more than two of them, of which North now has 4, Northwest 3, P.C. 5 and NHS 2.
Messy.
• NHS boys: The messiness the T-Wolves face is messier still for the Tigers. Tuesday they fell just 1-0 to Deer Creek, which remains unbeaten in District 6A-1, falling to 5-7 and 3-3.
“One of the finest defensive games we’ve ever played,” Drummond said of the effort.
It means the best the Tigers can finish in the district by knocking off Santa Fe on Friday is 4-3.
The best scenario for the Tigers would involve North beating Yukon and Northwest and Yukon both beating P.C. Were that to happen, the Tigers would get the last spot over P.C., having beaten the Pirates almost three weeks ago.
It’s hardly the only scenario, however. There are many others with may other variables.
The best thing NHS can do is pile up goals against Santa Fe on Friday. They may need them.
