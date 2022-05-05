When Norman High and Norman North met back in March, it proved to be more than just the season opener.
NHS’ Dylan Garn scored in the first five minutes, which was enough to get the Tigers into a shootout even after North’s Bond Blackman scored with nine minutes to go.
In the shootout, the Tigers made three goals and the T-Wolves made two, giving the Tigers a 2-1 win and their first Clash win since 2019.
Though that was the only time the two teams played each other during the regular season, North coach Khalil Benaliiulhaj hoped it wouldn’t be 2023 before they got a chance at revenge.
His wish came true Tuesday night, though both teams had to win to make it happen. That’s when the T-Wolves beat Edmond Memorial 3-0 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs; the Tigers did the same, beating Westmoore 3-0.
Tonight will mark the second edition of the Crosstown Clash this season, though with a little more on the line.
If the T-Wolves win, they’ll advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2018. For NHS, it would be the first time since 2017.
And though the teams play each other each season, it’s not every year the teams meet in the playoffs.
“I think because it’s Norman High-Norman North, you really don’t need a lot of motivation,” NHS coach Gordon Drummon said. “The boys understand what it’s about, and it’s the second round. That makes it even more exciting. I think both sides are really pumped for this one.”
The T-Wolves don’t need extra motivation, either, and they may have the advantage this time.
The season opener was played at Norman High, but tonight’s game will be at Norman North. The T-Wolves earned home-field advantage after winning six games in a row to end the regular season atop their district.
But Benaliiulhaj knows anything can happen in the Crosstown Clash. Not only has he been North’s head coach since 2018, he also played for the T-Wolves in high school.
He’s plenty familiar with the Tigers.
“I’ve only been a part of one game against Norman high that was decided by more than one goal,” Benaliiulhaj said. “There’s been some historic matchups against them… The rivalry has always been a close one historically.”
That’s been the case in recent years, too. Since 2016, no team has won the Clash by more than a goal, and only once has a team scored more than two goals.
He’s also familiar with Drummond, who’s been the Tigers coach for 38 seasons. But tonight’s contest will be Benaliiulhaj’s first time competing against Drummond in the playoffs as an opposing coach.
While the teams compete hard, the respect between the two coaches is mutual.
“Gordon has always been a fantastic coach,” Benaliiulhaj said. “I’ve always looked up to him. He’s always been great at just having one of the most organized teams that understands their objective every single game, understands their role and defensively, it’s so difficult to break their line.
“He does a great job of keeping them organized and those boys do a great job of executing and having such great heart. I think everybody in the state would agree that they have such great heart.”
The Tigers got the T-Wolves the first time around. The T-Wolves are looking for payback.
It’ll be settled tonight.
“It's one that the guys want to play and the matchup they wanted, because they want to come back and go and earn the win and prove that they're the better team,” Benaliiulhaj said. “Because right now, Norman High has the number on us.”
• North girls seek semifinal berth: Before the Norman North and Norman High boys take the field, the North girls will have their own battle.
The T-Wolves opened their playoff run with a 4-0 home win over Southmoore Tuesday, setting up a second-round matchup with Edmond Memorial tonight at 6 p.m.
The two teams played earlier this season at Edmond Memorial and the T-Wolves came out on top in overtime, 1-0. This time, the T-Wolves will take on Edmond Memorial at home for a chance at the state semifinals.