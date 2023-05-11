Many families in Cleveland County will kick off their summer celebration on Memorial Day by wiping the dust off their grills and cooking outside. Whenever food is left to bake under the rays of the sun, food borne illnesses pass between family, friends and loved ones, putting a damper on their ability to enjoy the weekend.
Christy Evans, family and consumer science educator at the Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension Office, recommends paying attention to how long food is left outside.
“Bacteria can grow rapidly in temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees,” Evans said. “This is what we refer to as the Temperature Danger Zone. We can keep foods safely out of this temperature range by keeping cold foods cold and hot foods hot.”
Picnickers can avoid gastrointestinal grief by keeping food cool and serving hot food immediately.
“Cold food, such as raw meat, poultry, luncheon meats, summer salads, dairy, and pre-cut fruits and vegetables should be stored at 40 degrees or below to prevent the growth of bacteria,” she said. “When transporting foods away from home, place cold foods in an insulated cooler with ice or frozen gels packs to keep them cold.”
Evans said coolers work best when they are positioned away from direct sunlight, such as under an umbrella or pavilion. Those wanting access to the cooler can keep the cold in by keeping the door open for a short amount of time when accessing food inside.
“One solution for keeping the cooler lid closed for food is to pack a separate cooler for drinks,” she said.
Evans said those cooking should wash their hands and tabletop surfaces as much outside as they would inside.
“Don’t forget to pack soap and paper towels,” she said. “If running water won’t be available at your picnic site, it’s a good idea to pack a gallon jug of water to use for hand washing or use disposable towelettes for cleaning your hands.”
Grillers can ensure meat is cooked properly by using a meat thermometer. Evans said hamburgers from beef, pork, lamb, and veal should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees. Turkey burgers need to be cooked to 165 degrees.
“After cooking, be sure to use a clean plate or platter for the cooked burgers as this could contaminate your cooked foods with bacteria from the raw meat,” she said.
When food is heated, grillers can keep it above 140 degrees by setting items to the side of the grill rack away from hot coals to maintain a hot temperature without burning it.
“When food is served, it should be kept covered with a lid or plastic wrap to prevent flies or other insects from landing and spreading their germs,” Evans said. “Food should not sit out for more than two hours, or one hour if the temperature outside is 90 degrees or warmer.”
She recommended that food be discarded if it is left out for longer than that.
“It’s not worth getting sick over,” she said.
