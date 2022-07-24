Cade Horton’s family wasn’t sure what to expect last Sunday.
It was the first day of the 2022 MLB Draft, and a small group of Horton’s family, friends and OU teammates gathered to hear which players would be drafted in the first three rounds. There was reasonable confidence that Horton would hear his name called — the Oklahoma redshirt freshman pitcher had boosted his draft stock with several standout performances that helped the Sooners reach the Men’s College World Series final.
Most draft experts projected Horton to be drafted late in the first round or early in the second. But Mike Horton, Cade’s dad, knew better than to consider anything a guarantee.
“The truth is [that] you don’t know,” Mike said. “Nobody really knows.”
Cade didn’t have to wait very long to hear his name called, as the Chicago Cubs selected the Norman native with the No. 7 overall pick. He’s now the highest Sooner draft pick since 2013 and the team’s 21st player to be selected in the first round.
“After that initial shock, we were all just stunned and quiet,” said Cari Horton, Cade’s mom. “We were all afraid to say something because we were afraid to wake up from this dream. It was just so surreal.”
• • •
Cade’s been playing baseball his whole life.
It began when he was a toddler growing up in Norman, when the family would travel to watch his older brother, Cale, play baseball. But really, Cale’s games were a chance for Cade to shine.
“He had to wear a full uniform,” Cari said. “I’m talking cleats, socks, pants, cup in the diaper, jersey, hat, batting helmet. I had to take a tee… After each one of my son’s machine-pitch games, Cade would get out and Mike would pitch him a ball. He would hit the ball and run the bases with Cale’s team chasing him. That’s how we ended every game.”
Things didn’t slow down. By the time he was six years old, he was traveling out of state for baseball. He played on a team that included former Sooner Jace Bohrofen, who transferred to Arkansas, and Dax Fulton, who was drafted 40th overall in 2020.
“It was early on, and they’re throwing it around the infield like they’re 12-year-olds,” Mike said. “That whole group was very talented really early.
“It was tough to find competition for them, so we traveled a lot. We went to Florida, Georgia, San Diego — we kind of took them around the country just to see how they all squared up against everybody else, and they always did well.”
Cade had a clear passion and talent in baseball. But he was interested in other sports, too, particularly football.
“He never played baseball in the fall,” Mike said. “We always played football. So he was a two-sport kid and played basketball occasionally. But he loved both sports growing up. He never really slanted one way or another.”
That choice between both sports lasted through the end of high school.
• • •
The baseball offers were pouring in by the time Cade was a freshman at Norman High School. He received his first offer from Arkansas, but he eventually committed to Ole Miss before the end of the year.
NHS football coach Rocky Martin even recalls receiving calls from MLB scouts inquiring about Cade.
“He was definitely on people’s radars, and that was back when he was in high school,” Martin said.
However, he was still showing his potential on the football field. He finished with nearly 3,000 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns his junior season with the Tigers, and he still had interest in continuing his football career.
That’s when Oklahoma came into play. The Sooners offered him the chance to play both football and baseball as a dual-sport athlete, and he committed to OU in January of his junior year.
He had an even better senior year in football, recording over 4,100 yards of offense and 41 touchdowns to lead the Tigers to the Class 6A state quarterfinals. In addition to his talent and athleticism, it was Cade’s toughness on the field that stood out to Martin.
“We used to joke around about him playing linebacker,” Martin said. “There’s no doubt about it. He could’ve been one of the best linebackers in the state, but I wouldn’t let him.
“The toughness is the thing that stands out the most. He was the guy when it was crunch time, he’d get the job done. He was one of the best I’ve been around, if not the best. Every so often you get a kid like that that’s just special. I told all the coaches that he could’ve played Power 5 football. There’s no doubt about it.”
The Tigers’ baseball season, along with the rest of the country, was canceled before it began due to COVID-19. Fortunately for Cade, his future in baseball was already secure.
NHS baseball coach Cody Merrell, who was hired prior to Cade’s senior year, said it’s hard not to wonder what could’ve been.
“He’s got an electric arm [on the mound],” Merrell said. “I hope I get to coach another player that has those type of abilities… I joke with my wife that I was going to look like a really good coach that first year. We really going to look like we knew what we were doing.”
• • •
Cade was participating in OU football workouts when fall camp arrived his freshman season.
But the plan changed when the MLB moved the draft from June to July, making Cade a draft-eligible sophomore.
“He and I had a discussion about how we wanted to handle that,” Mike said. “... You really develop as a pitcher in the fall with [OU baseball coach] Skip [Johnson]. That’s where you spend a lot of time developing. We had the discussion that if [he’s] really thinking about baseball, we’re making a mistake here [with football] because we’re giving up that development time with Skip.
“Skip’s really the driving force that brought him to OU. That guy is off-the-charts knowledgeable. Forget coaching, he’s just a great guy.”
That’s when Cade made the decision to commit fully to baseball. He explained his reasoning simply during a recent discussion with Cubs reporters.
“I knew my future was in baseball,” Horton said. “I love baseball more than I love football.”
He was able to spend time in the fall with Johnson, but his freshman season hit a snag when he underwent Tommy John surgery, a common but significant surgery for pitchers. The surgery caused him to miss the entire 2021 season.
It was a tough few months of recovery for Cade, who hadn’t dealt with a serious injury like this before. But Cari saw something change in him.
“I think it brought out his true character,” Cari said. “He had to really get to work if he wanted to overcome the injury. He was completely dedicated every day to every kind of program and workout. When he couldn’t pitch, he and [OU teammates] Kendall Pettis and Hudson Polk were getting up at six o’clock in the morning and going on their own to the facilities and just hitting off tees and hitting balls.
“He was locked in on his recovery and he wasn’t giving up. [And] Skip allowing him to still be a part of the team and still travel with the team, I think that probably saved him… Skip had him keeping books and doing things to keep him mentally engaged.”
That proved to pay dividends the following season.
• • •
Coming into the 2022 season, Johnson was clear the Sooners were going to be cautious about Cade’s rehab.
The standout pitcher began the season as the Sooners’ third baseman. His first collegiate appearance on the mound didn’t come until more than a month into the season, when he pitched one inning in relief.
He started a little slow, surrendering 12 hits with only seven strikeouts in his first 8.5 innings pitched. He gradually progressed throughout the season, and his first statement game came in the Sooners’ win against Texas in the Big 12 Tournament Championship, recording nine strikeouts while surrendering just one earned run in five innings.
He kept it going, recording eight strikeouts in each of the next two playoff games to help the Sooners earn a berth in the MCWS. In Game 2 against Notre Dame in Omaha, he recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts while just two earned runs to lead the Sooners to a 6-2 victory.
The Sooners got past Texas A&M in the semifinal game to meet the team Cade almost played for, Ole Miss, in the championship series.
• • •
After the Sooners dropped Game 1 to Ole Miss, Cade got the call to start on the mound in Game 2.
It was a big moment on college baseball’s biggest stage, but atmospheres like that don’t typically rattle the 21-year-old pitcher. His calmness had been on display since high school football, particularly in Crosstown Clash rivalry games against Norman North.
“This is no comparison, but during the Crosstown Clash, the more that North fans and kids would yell and taunt him, the better he would do,” Cari said. “He really is able to lock in and just do his things when he’s under a lot of potential. I think that’s just a God-given gift.
In front of the crowd of 25,972 people in Omaha, which included his family and a few former NHS coaches, Cade delivered a career-defining performance.
In eight innings, he threw 13 strikeouts, which broke the record for most in championship series game, to help give the Sooners a late 2-1 lead.
The Sooners lost the game 4-2, but Cade’s playoff performances were evidence that he was one of the best pitchers in baseball.
He finished the season with a 5-2 record on the mound with a 4.86 ERA, recording 64 strikeouts and only 15 walks in 53.2 innings pitched.
• • •
The Chicago connection was there prior to Sunday’s draft. When Cade considered declaring for the draft straight out of high school in 2020, Chicago executives made a home visit to the then-Norman High senior.
And when it was time for Chicago to make its first pick in 2022, they decided to take a chance on Cade.
“It’s going to be an awesome experience,” Horton told reporters. “I’m truly blessed to be in this position.”
Cade still has to decide whether to sign his rookie contract with Chicago or potentially return for another year of college baseball. Either way, his impact in Norman has already proved to be significant.
Merrell regularly brings up Cade to his team as a way to motivate the players.
“They’re proud they get to wear the same hat and the same uniform he did,” Merrell said. “I know they’re all happy and proud of him. They all watched the draft... I’m sure there will be a lot more Cubs gear rolling around here.”
For Martin, Cade was a standout player both on and off the field.
“He’s an inspiration, whether it’s football or baseball,” Martin said. “But it’s not just his talent. It’s who he is as a person... He’s a great, great person with incredible talent and an incredible work ethic.”
If anybody’s confident in his ability to succeed in the pros, it’s Johnson.
“His work ethic speaks for itself,” Johnson said in a statement. “How many people come back like he did [from injury] in 15 months, and do what he did? It’s pretty amazing. I’m super excited for him. (The Cubs are getting) a front-end starter. He’s going to be a number one, number two or three starter in the big leagues. I think he’s capable of doing that.
“He pitches with his head and his heart, and his athletic ability. I think that’s what sets him apart — his mindset in what he does. He goes out every day and proves that. He works, he’s really humble. He doesn’t have a lot of swagger, he just goes out and takes a workman’s mentality to what he does.”