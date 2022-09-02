Finally, we’re here.
Indeed, it took a bit make it here.
Brent Venables flew into Max Westheimer Airfield late-night Dec. 5. Word gets out and he’s greeted by thousands.
Newly hired, he remained at arm’s length, giving Bob Stoops all the room required to take the Sooners to the Alamo Bowl, where not only did OU top Oregon 47-32, but quarterback Caleb Williams cured many bad habits. Nonetheless, with every reason to remain, Williams instead followed Lincoln Riley to Southern Cal instead.
Two signing days, early and late, Venables eventually and sort of incredibly finishing off a top-10 class that began with a bunch of commitments who had not committed to him.
Then spring ball, transfers coming and going, the application of new systems by a new staff and, fall camp having just arrived, the longest-serving assistant in the program, Cale Gundy, resigning after carelessly reading from a player’s tablet, not knowing where that carelessness might lead.
After all of that, we’re here.
Football Saturday, UTEP coming into Norman, the Sooners entering the season ranked ninth in the media-voted AP Top 25 and the coaches’ poll, too.
What might we hope to see?
A few options:
Coordinator Jeff Lebby’s new offense … Dillon Gabriel’s “it” factor, presuming he has one … no more dumb penalties, the kind the culture Venables insists he’s creating ought to eliminate … defense, such that might showcase itself against the Miners, who reached a bowl game last season, yet find themselves on a two-game losing streak after losing to Fresno State on Dec. 18 and to North Texas, in El Paso, seven days ago.
Or something else that would be a real hoot should it finally reappear, a dominant linebacker who makes all the plays, who’s finds your eyes again and again despite your eyes staying with the ball, who has his own “it” factor, derived of suddenness and ubiquity.
Kenneth Murray’s probably OU’s last terrific linebacker, but he wasn’t that guy. Even the day he made a school record 28 stops against Army he wasn’t that guy. It was like the Black Knights were trying to give him the record, running the ball an impossible 78 times four Septembers ago.
No, we’re talking Rufus Alexander territory, who would elicit in-unison calls of “Ruuuuuuuufus” upon making stops in 2005 and ’06 … or Travis Lewis, who was everywhere in 2008 (144 tackles) and pretty much everywhere through ’11, too, climbing the program’s career chart with an eventual 446 stops, third all-time behind Daryl Hunt (530) and Jackie Shipp (489) … or Curtis Lofton, during his amazing 2007 campaign, when he just seemed to make every single tackle, though the final number was 157, fifth all-time behind Shipp (189), Hunt (177), Steve Aycock (175), George Cumby (160) and Hunt again (159).
We’re talking lift-you-out-of-your-seat tacking, quit-watching-the-ball-and-watch-him-instead tackling.
Recently, OU’s defense upgraded from horrendous to reasonable, but when’s the last time it had a clear leader and was feared?
Venables has experience at his linebacker spots and, as opposed to his secondary, that experience will begin the season atop the depth chart.
David Ugwoegbu, who made 49 tackles in 13 games last season, will start in the middle. Danny Stutsman, who made 37 as a freshman last season, will start on the weak side. Of course, because that’s too straightforward, those positions are called “Mike” and “Will.”
There’s also DaShaun at “Cheetah,” a linebacker/corner/safety hybrid, which, come to think of it, was probably the position Roy Williams played way back when, when nobody knew what to do with him.
As long as the player who gets their first makes the stop, Venables is bound to be pleased.
But if one guy can make most of them, not miss when he gets there first and always be close when he doesn’t, how great would that be?
Maybe we’ll get that.
