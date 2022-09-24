Given the final score of the opener, 41-27 over North Carolina, the Tar Heels putting 25 more points on the board than Florida State in the Orange Bowl that capped that seventh national championship, it was probably the Tuesday before traveling to play the Falcons.
What I remember from that press luncheon, still inside the Santee Lounge, was Bob Stoops explaining, sort of preparing everybody, for the youth movement that would soon hit his defense.
New names were on the docket.
Of course, given my years as a Sooner football insider to that point in my life — four — I thought Stoops might well be crazy.
Yes, he’d won it all just two years after taking over a program that had won 12 of 34 contests prior to his arrival, squads that put the “dys” in dysfunction, but he’d won that national championship with defense and a bunch of those guys were back.
Turned out he knew what he was talking about.
OU finished No. 4 in total defense that season, then No. 6, then No. 5 and then No. 11.
Though it came with no national title, you can make a case Stoops’ best four-year run were those seasons: 47 wins, two national championship losses, a Heisman Trophy winner, a Heisman Trophy runner-up and fabulous defense fueled by guys who’d barged into the lineup before their time was due.
The memory returned upon realizing true freshman Jaren Kanak led the Sooners in tackles and forced and recovered the fumble that set OU up to come out of the halftime locker room just as strong as it had entered it at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium.
Kansas State will present a new test, but if you’re looking for a storyline that went pretty well the last time it metastasized so prominently, you can plug into it again all these years later beginning right now.
In 2001, the new faces were sophomore Teddy Lehman at linebacker; sophomore Brandon Everage at safety and freshman Tommie Harris at defensive end. Though cornerback Derrick Strait was terrific in 2000, he was still just a sophomore, too.
Between them, they enjoyed six All-American seasons and claimed the Lombardi (Harris), Nagurski (Strait), Thorpe (Strait), Butkus (Lehman) and Bednarik (Lehman) awards by the time they were done.
Now?
Though he’s listed third-team at middle linebacker, start with Kanak, who Brent Venables claims to have “no idea what he’s doing yet,” but who’s already racked up 17 tackles anyway.
Move over to sophomore Danny Stutsman, who might be OU’s best defender, is its leading tackler with 25 and 17 solos, with a sack and four tackles for loss for good measure.
On Lincoln Riley’s last depth chart, Stutsman was a third-teamer behind DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu at middle linebacker. Now he lines up next to Ugwoegbu at the weakside position.
If not Stutsman, sophomore Billy Bowman, a second-team nickelback his last game for Riley and Grinch, might be the Sooners’ best defender.
Now a strong safety, he’s got 24 tackles, 14 solos, two pass breakups and one forced and recovered fumble.
Then there’s sophomore defensive end Ethan Downs, a third-teamer behind Isaiah Thomas and Reggie Grimes last year, but now a starter opposite Grimes. Among his eight stops, 2 1/2 have been sacks and 3 1/2 have been for loss.
For three weeks, the Sooners have played superior defense. For two, they’ve played lights out.
Seniors like DaShaun White, Grimes and Ugwoegbu are leading, too — 45 tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss between them — but so many highlights are being brought to us by the youngsters.
They’re only getting better and more like them are on the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.