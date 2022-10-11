One day earlier, Roof had offered nothing new, other than to praise the commitment and leadership of a defense that’s become the Big 12’s worst, allowing 1,762 yards from scrimmage against Kansas State, TCU and Texas, while Lebby — not making this up — said, yeah, not opening up the offense “at all,” down 28-0 coming out of the Cotton Bowl halftime locker room might have been a mistake; rejected the idea of bringing a quarterback off the bench who may not have practiced well no matter how horrible the performance of the quarterback on the field; before telling the world that if Dillon Gabriel returns to action, Oklahoma would be shelving the Wildcat package, despite it being the one thing that worked against the Longhorns.
So, of course, Venables cleared the bar.
He let us know he’s living in the real world, too.
He said, among the things the staff’s trying to get through to players is, “there’s a lot of people paying attention to all of us right now and how we’re going to respond moving forward,” and here we thought college football teams live in bunkers, from whence they take on the world.
Refreshing.
He said, “The criticism that’s taking place is well deserved, that’s how I look at it.”
He even said, “This is the week that we start to tweak our schedule … maybe it’s a week or so too late, I don’t know. I wouldn’t use that as an excuse, you know [but] we got destroyed two straight weeks and we’re missing wide open guys and not tackling people.”
All of that came in the space of a minute and about two minutes later, he finally said this:
“The bottom line is we’re not playing well, like we need to be, and there’s a lot of reasons for that, and I’ve got a very clear vision for that, some of which I’ve shared and some of which I won’t share. And, you know, bottom line is we’ve got to do a better job. And how we do what we do is a very proven system, in how we train, how we meet, how we correct.”
Tweaking the schedule.
Things he hasn’t shared.
What’s he hinting at?
Not a clue.
Yet it’s something and something is better than nothing for a program that’s won six of the last seven Big 12 championships, but will still be looking for its first conference win when No. 20 Kansas visits Saturday.
One, Venables believes he has some answers that may explain the Sooners’ troubles. Though too inside to be let out of the bag, apparently, none presumedly include his being utterly unfit for the job.
Two, he feels it. He feels it and he’s trying to reassure the fan base; understanding that it takes more than feel-good bromides like “We’ll try harder” or “Everything needs to be better” or “I love our locker room” to be taken seriously by the throngs with an emotional investment in the program, who happen to deserve an explanation because without them, there is no program.
Venables might have offered more.
He might have said, of course he’s in touch with Bob Stoops each week, receiving counsel, instead of making it fairly clear he isn’t talking to him, saying “that’s what the out-of-season’s for, addressing anything that you feel needs to be addressed.”
He might have explained whether his staff has or hasn’t put too much on the players so quickly and they’ve failed under the weight of it.
He could have not said — when addressing a question about offensive tempo, wondering if that tempo can operate at different speeds because if top speed fails, what then? — “They have different speeds,” because it makes him sound like a defensive coordinator rather than a head coach and given that side of the ball’s performance and its coordinator’s lack of apparent insight, it could use some head coach oversight.
Still, mostly, it comes down to nothing more complicated than the question asked before his hiring.
Do you believe in Venables?
Do you trust him?
If you do, Tuesday was a good day.
Though his team’s an utter mess, he did not appear lost.
Right now, horribly, that’s a win.
