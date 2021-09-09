When Oklahoma schedules a program like Western Carolina, a number of things should not be the case.
It should not be happening at all, for starters, because there has to be some way to avoid FCS foes entirely, no matter the circumstance.
It should not be a barometer for where the Sooners find themselves two games into the season, though it inevitably will be, for the Catamounts are the only team on their schedule today, and pretty much everything counts as a barometer given the fact Tulane could have beaten the Sooners with one big play.
It should not be a barometer on the quarterback, either, but that’s what it will be more than anything else given Spencer Rattler’s struggles against the Green Wave: two interceptions and a third the officials graciously took off the board and, more pressing than bad throws, not being a catalyst, not leading, not playing winning football, not getting in the way of whatever led to just three post-intermission points.
In his weekly meet with media, Sooner coach Lincoln Riley was less charitable and deeper on the subject of his quarterback than he was just after the game.
Then, he treated Rattler’s missteps as though they were simple mistakes of execution, because, maybe, even Ozzie Smith, the wizard, the greatest defensive shortstop in baseball history, made an error or two.
Yet, four days before today’s contest, Riley came a little harder.
“He wasn’t mentally as sharp,” he said.
He said a whole lot more after that, too, giving life to a narrative that will chase Rattler this season until he makes it go away and into future seasons, no matter the level, if he doesn’t.
Here are two longish takes from the Sooner head coach on the Sooner quarterback.
“I think at times, for him, it turned into frustration, kind of wanting to will the guys and push them. That’s a good thing, but how do you do that? You lead by example, your body language, your energy, all that, but you still go out there and do your job. So, it was good, I think, kind of a chance for him to reset, realize how laser-focused he’s got to be all the time. When it’s a tick off at this position, in this offense, with all we put on guys, it shows up.”
Here’s the second.
“He’s not yet the established or comfortable leader that some of our guys have been. Some of that, it’s really his age, but he’s definitely taken big steps. He wasn’t really much of a leader last year. We didn’t really need him to be nor really ask him to be. He’s wanted to take on that role. He’s learning as these different situations come [up], how he can lead, but also balancing leading with being an effective player.”
Even though Riley was careful to couch everything he said in an ultimately positive light, it will be shocking if we get another description of Rattler that details his challenges so starkly and clearly.
Because it could just be that leaders are born, not made. The ones that lead their teams to national championships, at least.
Anyway, what can’t be doubted from Riley’s words is, given the world of physical talent in Rattler’s possession, the Sooners are counting on him developing an entirely different and additional skill set that doesn’t come naturally to him.
It’s sort of amazing it took what happened last Saturday to understand exactly what Rattler’s facing.
Before, it was how can he improve, how can he be better, what’s expected in Year 2 as the starter, how has he taken to it?
Suddenly, the question is whether or not he’s cut out for this stuff at the level the Sooners need from him to get where they want to go.
Now, we watch his example, we watch his body language, we watch not to see if he attempts to marshal his teammates, but how he does it, and do they respond?
Sooner football.
It’s not boring.
Even with a team coming to Norman that should never have been on the schedule in the first place.