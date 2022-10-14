Oklahoma needs a win.
It really, really needs a win.
It’s just Kansas.
But the Jayhawks are ranked 19th, so it’s not just Kansas.
The Sooners opened 6 1/2-point favorites, have somehow become 9-point favorites since and still it’s kind of meaningless because the object of point-spreads is not predicting point differentials, but creating near equal betting on both sides, giving bookmakers a predictable profit.
So don’t read much into that.
Nor, perhaps, the opponent, because what OU needs every bit as much as victory is some credibility.
Begin with the offense.
The phone both from which coordinator Jeff Lebby admitted running it out of last Saturday down 28 points out of the half was not specific to back-up quarterback Davis Beville.
He went into the tank with a healthy Dillon Gabriel after the half against Kansas State two weeks earlier. Only a 14-point deficit with 8 minutes remaining brought him and the Sooner offense out of its somnolence.
As long as OU was within a touchdown, Lebby called plays defensively, fearing turnovers and second-and-longs, typically resulting in a third-and mediums that Gabriel failed to convert.
He did it again the very next week at TCU and again Gabriel, prior to being knocked out of the game, failed to convert under the same circumstances.
Everybody wants to see Gabriel return today and, yes, he must complete open tosses on third-and-8, third-and-6 and third-and-4, and still there’s no credibility in another round of play-calling borne of fear.
Nor, should Gabriel play, is there any credibility in removing the Wildcat package from the plan.
It’s the seventh game of the season, OU’s yet to get off to a fast start, so go ahead and remove the most productive aspect of the previous week’s offense?
Makes all the sense in the world. Not.
Lebby must get caught trying.
Do that and his Monday press conferences will go much better, too.
On to the defense.
Any credibility it still has is locked inside head coach Brent Venables’ history.
He did a whale of a job at OU the first time around, he was much better than we remember after Mike Stoops left for Arizona, as well. He then did two, three or four whales of a job at Clemson, helping the Tigers to two national championships and additional playoff appearances.
Yet, the last three weeks, whether it’s him or defensive coordinator Ted Roof holding the unit’s reins, zilch.
He, nor Roof, can come out with another three-man front that can’t get to the quarterback.
If three can get there, great, but if they can’t, we’re way past being loyal to the defense you wish your unit could execute in favor of simpler, even lesser, versions that it might.
Basketball coaches don’t stick with game plans that aren’t working.
They call timeouts and adjust.
No, it’s not so easy on the gridiron.
Might even feel like turning around an aircraft carrier.
Also, stubborn streaks have historically served gridiron skippers better than their court counterparts. But then there’s the rule that says, give up 1,762 yards from scrimmage and 145 points over three Saturdays and you’ve lost the right to remain stubborn.
Not on matters of process, culture and mission, but on matters of right now, today, trying to take a team that’s been terrible, worst in the conference, and make it not terrible, not worst in the conference.
I don’t know if OU can win today.
If the Sooners are to be what they’ve been coming in, it’s hard to see how they can.
I know what we all know.
For 25 years at least and maybe forever, it has never been this bad and that’s not a problem to be addressed next season or the one after that but right now because it’s become ridiculous and silly.
What the Sooners need is their good name back.
They need credibility.
