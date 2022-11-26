It’s a happier experience when going wonderfully. It’s unity and smiles and folks getting along. Still, I’m convinced there’s many more listening to sports radio and reading the sports page when it’s not.
When it’s great, it’s happening on maybe two levels: the it’s-going-great level, allowing it to be enjoyed but not picked apart; and the here’s-how-it’s-going-great level, which delves deeper, yet only to explain, demystify and underline how great it’s going.
A season like this one?
It’s consumed on so many levels.
Because three new oral commitments have come OU’s way between Bedlam and Thanksgiving, the die-hards who follow talent acquisition year-round will be wrapped up in that.
Others, in the name of never, ever, abandoning your team, beating Oklahoma State was enough, period, thank you, because it was Bedlam for crying out loud?
Still others, though happy about the commitments and glad to have upended a rival, each game demands a critique and while the first quarter was great, what happened afterwards — Michael Turk punting 11 times; Dillon Gabriel throwing 12 straight incompletions; the Sooners going three-and-out over six straight second-half drives; up 28-3 coming out of the half, none of nine post-intermission drives burning up any more than 1:22 off the clock — demands answers.
There are levels to that, too, because if you’re looking for answers, somebody’s must have failed, so whose fault was it.
Given all of that, what might be the best news coming out of Lubbock today, where Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) meets Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4), each team trying to keep an eight-win season on the table?
How about a clean game.
From the players, sure, but how about from the coaches, too.
Offensively, can the Sooners have any new-in-the-playbook wrinkles in the name of converting more than the 2 of 25 third-downs they’ve collectively converted over the last two weeks?
Should OU get out to a lead, can offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby continue to call an aggressive game, because there’s no future in protecting Gabriel from himself, only in trusting him and giving him a chance to deliver.
Where Brent Venables is concerned, can he and defensive coordinator Ted Roof put another unit on the field that doesn’t get lost, that nets turnovers, that shows up where it’s supposed to be; yet also be a head coach, able to make good fourth-down decisions, add value across the board, divorcing himself from coordinating and steering the larger ship, even should it mean encroaching upon his offensive coordinator’s blind spots.
This week, about Bedlam’s third-quarter, Venables said, “What we didn’t do … is stay aggressive.” About Bedlam’s fourth quarter, he said, “We should have huddled the whole fourth quarter.”
Maybe this time, should those things need to happen, he can make sure they do.
It’s been a long season, in part, because it’s pretty much been three seasons.
For three games, it was decided OU might be world-beaters, and if it was only wishful thinking against UTEP and Kent State, it appeared utterly legit against Nebraska.
For the next three games, OU appeared to have no hope, no clue, no way to stop anybody and only limited ways to score itself.
It’s been a reclamation tour since and it’s already started and stopped once already, an embarrassing loss to West Virginia sending the Sooners back to the drawing board.
Now, it’s begun again.
The season’s going to look so much better if OU can find two more wins.
If it can’t, well, wouldn’t it be nice if the braintrust that puts the team on the field can at least not be part of the reason it can’t.
One clean game from the men in charge would be a welcome sight.
