Winning.
By any means necessary.
Not matter how bad it looks.
Even if it takes being plus-five in the turnover department to prevail 14-10, after which folks would talk abut how far the defense has come despite the whole thing being gifted.
Just winning.
It would mean not enduring a losing season, preventing Brent Venables from becoming the first guy since John Blake went 3-8, 4-8 and 5-6 from 1996-98 to suffer a losing season as the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma.
It would also mean Venables not being grouped, at least for now, with the last big-time former assistant, Gomer Jones, to get the top job in Norman only to prove he didn’t have it, as Jones didn’t, going 3-7 in 1965, two years after taking over for the great Bud Wilkinson.
Of course, it would mean not finishing 6-7, sort of unthinkable in the first place for the vast majority of Sooner Nation no matter who the head coach might be.
But it would not be the best sign.
Not even close because, believe it or not, there’s a world in which OU appears to know what it’s doing, is sharp, well coached, with a quarterback capable of making basic plays, with calls coming in from the sideline, offensively and defensively, that make sense in the context of the game’s unfolding.
Give me that game and a loss and I’ll tell you there’s reason beyond familiarity, blind faith, recruiting rankings and a charismatic head coach to like OU entering next season.
Give me that 14-10 victory I described up there and there’s none.
This would be a time to remember this team’s most consistent failings.
A defense that wasn’t very good period, yes, absolutely, but also a quarterback, Dylan Gabriel, that was sometimes very good and sometimes not remotely good, often put in bad situations by his offensive coordinator and play-caller Jeff Lebby.
Lebby’s unit ranks 18th in the nation in total offense (472.2 ypg), yet 35th in scoring offense (32.8 ppg), 58th in third-down conversion percentage (39.9 percent) and 116th in fourth-down conversion percentage (37 percent).
Though the defense ranks 122nd in total defense (453.3 ypg), it’s actually 23 spots better, 99th, in scoring defense (29.6 peg) and imagine how much better that might be if the offense didn’t also rank 128th in time of possession (26:01), but that’s what happens when you can’t stay on the field on third and fourth down.
So wouldn’t it be nice to see a Sooner team that plays to its abilities or beyond them?
A better defense perhaps, but at least one that tackles and, yardage aside, continues to be stingier on the scoreboard than its other numbers dictate it should be.
A quarterback that, though he may not execute the very toughest throws or win on energy alone, makes all of the easy tosses, converting third-and-2, third-and-4 and third-and-6 when asked to throw the ball and an offensive line strong enough to spring runners for a yard, 2 or 3, on fourth down, when third-and-reasonable doesn’t work out.
And should it come to clock management, judicious use of timeouts, even getting the right players on the field in a timely manner, thereby saving timeouts and avoidable, dumb, non-action penalties, a head coach who’s on top of it all from the sideline, rather than locked in so hard on his next defensive call — as though he doesn’t have a defensive coordinator whose name is Ted Roof — that it eludes him as it has here and there throughout the first 12 games of the season.
A team like that?
A team like that may not win, may not be good enough, may not make the big plays required to knock off a demonstrably better and well-favored (FSU, -9.5) team, but it has a chance down the line, next season and beyond, finally playing to its capabilities, no longer doing its opponents favors.
A team like that, a program like that, has a chance.
