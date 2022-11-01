Does it matter?
Perhaps, because if you listen to coaches long enough, even those who work hard to keep it general and positive, to live in the forest, not the trees, charismatically filibustering about process, toughness and what it takes, there’s still times they let a few thoughts drop signifying something’s changed.
That was Venables on Tuesday.
All season he’s gone on and on about the commitment of his players. Through bad times and awful times and finally some good times, too.
But he may not have said this:
“Loved our preparation all week after the Kansas ballgame,” Venables said. “I thought our guys came back and responded really well, hungry, super coachable, ready to get better, willing to put the work in.”
Never mind he conflated an idle week and a game week as simply “all week.” If anything, be more impressed with the thought, because the players had to sustain that edge for two weeks, not one.
But that’s not the point.
Instead, focus on “super coachable.”
Because “coachable” is not coach-speak. Coaches will say plenty to be positive without being particular and plenty to sound positive when the opposite may be true. And still, they won’t dole out “coachable” or, egads, “super coachable” unless they mean it and feel it for real.
So if you’re trying to extrapolate a flipped switch from Venables’ regular Tuesday media meet — not to mention the Sooners’ 27-13 victory over Iowa State, the second-most points put up on the Cyclones (to Baylor’s 31) this season and the largest spread Iowa State’s endured in a loss — feel free, because the head coach has now offered evidence.
Venables said something else.
He actually said all kinds of other things.
You can find the whole press conference on YouTube and, should you, I recommend the section on recruiting, about not letting great talents fall through the cracks just because they failed to make hay through their junior season; like, say, Norman North quarterback Kam Sixkiller, or the guy he replaced, Gavin Frakes, now quarterbacking New Mexico State, or a whole string of one-season Timberwolves starting QBs before them.
I digress.
Venables said something else.
“For me, what I’ve seen is a group of guys that have not lost [their] identity … That fingerprint of Team 128 will be completely and totally defined after our last game,” he said, referencing the number of years OU’s fielded a football team. “And there will be a story that everybody can tell, and I think it’s easy to say what we would like that thing [to be], how we’d like that thing to read.
“If that’s winning 10 games — that’s as much as we’re maybe capable of — that’s fine. I think mathematically maybe that’s 11 games, I don’t know. But just play to our ability and do it the right way, be who we say we are and who we say we want to be.”
It’s a long quote.
Did you catch it?
Among the things Venables has said consistently since arrival, is winning and losing take care of themselves, because the real things are culture, process, preparedness and doing things the right way.
Yet, given all that, he couldn’t help but sneak in how many games the Sooners can still win and that it’s not really 10, because a dream scenario could yield 11.
You may be wondering how he got there.
Well, OU’s won five games, it has four games remaining, bringing a possible total to nine.
If, somehow, Kansas State could lose three of its remaining four, a table run could land the Sooners in the Big 12 title game, upon which a victory would put the total at 10, leaving a bowl game to push it to 11.
It’s preposterously far away.
It’s silly and unthinkable.
It might be counterproductive to think about and entertain.
But it’s on Venables’ mind and how could it be on his mind unless he thinks this team he’s suddenly got on his hands could, in fact, do it?
It ain’t the one-game-at-a-time or one-day-at-a-time thinking coaches love to preach.
Nope, it’s all-of-it-at-once, greedy thinking, unlikely to slip out until a coach sees such eventuality on the table.
I, for one, would be shocked.
This team has been so bad.
It’s righted its ship on a pair of Saturdays in which it allowed 42 points to Kansas and topped the lone winless-in-conference team by 14.
Brent Venables, however, believes his super coachable team could, you never know, just maybe, do it.
He’s the coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.