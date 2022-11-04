To date, Oklahoma's played two biggest-games-of-the-season.
Some campaigns include several.
Others may have none.
Yet here, today, atop Owen Field and on screens only available through the screening service that’s ESPN+ — totally worth it for the hockey, yet insulting to a game as promising as this one, the Sooners play their third.
Nebraska was the first one, putting a season of wonder on the table. TCU was the next one, putting unthinkable ineptitude on the table.
Now it’s Baylor making the trip to Norman, the contest a gateway to something greater than any of us thought possible exiting a big loss at TCU and certainly after a yet more horrendous loss inside the Cotton Bowl to Texas.
Baylor is good.
The preseason pick to win the Big 12, it might still be the fave had it somehow found a way not to lose by a field goal on a day it scored 40 points at West Virginia.
Had the Bears won that one, a 12-point victory over Kansas would have been seen as another fine win and the margin of their 45-17 triumph at Texas Tech last week would have proven less shocking and more like something they’d been building toward.
Baylor’s third in the conference in scoring offense (38.4), third in total offense (456.3), second in total defense (337.0) and fourth in scoring defense (23.3). In the same categories in the same order, OU ranks eighth (33.0), fourth (454.4), eighth (438.0) and sixth (28.8).
On paper, everything but where the game’s being played says the Bears should prevail.
Yet the Sooners, like a phoenix from the ashes, began a season comeback by topping Kansas that’s since picked up steam after prevailing at Iowa State.
It’s promising and still those wins came at the expense of, perhaps, the eventual Nos. 9 and 10 teams in the league.
Victory would do many things:
Make the resurgence really real; maybe get OU to be favored in its remaining three games, at West Virginia, Oklahoma State, at Texas Tech; perhaps become the road less traveled to a nine-win regular season when five appeared more likely exiting the Texas State Fair; finally, an obscure metric, though I like it, match Gary Gibbs’ top two Sooner-win totals, nine in 1991 and ’93, his third and fifth seasons after taking over for Barry Switzer, a potentially fabulous accomplishment given how clueless and lost this team appeared only a few short weeks ago.
Seasons are stories.
We write about them week-to-week, frequently forgetting the wholeness of the tapestry. But this is one to recall all that came before, because it’s been a roller coaster
OU’s been up, way up, down, down further, down in the ground, back above ground to presently hovering a few feet above the ground and still will not have played three-fourths of its season, presuming a bowl game, when the day’s done.
The keys remain what they’ve been all along: a quarterback that hits open receivers, a defense that doesn’t suck and line play that allows those keys to be the keys.
On Tuesday, Brent Venables, mentioning the possibility of a 10- (or even 11-) win season, indicating a belief that something’s truly afoot with this team.
DaShaun White, who starts at the hybrid linebacker-safety “cheetah” position, said something interesting, too.
“Really comfortable just knowing where I’m supposed to be at, knowing where everybody else is at sort of around me, and then just knowing what offenses are trying to do against us in different sorts of looks,” said White, who departed Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium with 14 tackles, 10 solos.
If he’s not the only one feeling that way, maybe OU really can slow Baylor defensively, because White all but repeated what Venables had already said will be the No. 1 indicator of the defense finding itself.
Another good sign?
Maybe.
Take them where you can get them.
Victories, too.
Because should OU win today, it will have come all the way back.
