Election day.
I voted early.
For the good guys.
Not the bad ones.
From wherever you sit, I hope you did, too.
Also, it being election week, why stop there?
Why not cast some votes that belong on the sports page, not the front page, in races of interest and choice, because if this isn’t a day to have fun with a theme, when the heck might that be?
A reminder, I was an employee of this newspaper for almost 25 years and have been appearing in it for almost 26.
More than half that time was spent as sports editor and prior to that, childhood, before things like college and full-time employment got in the way, I watched SportsCenter at least twice a day; read two, three or four newspapers at least some days; read The National Sports Daily cover to cover every day I could get my hands on it; collected baseball cards by the bushel, spending my 1970s allowance on Topps gum packs at Circle K.
Given all that, perhaps I have some credibility; or, at least can write well enough to convince you I do.
Let’s go.
• In the race to raise the next two jerseys into Lloyd Noble Center’s rafters, one from each hoops program that calls it home, I vote for Hollis Price’s No. 10 and Phylesha Whaley’s No. 34.
Kelvin Sampson’s four highest win totals at Oklahoma came back-to-back-to-back-to-back — 27, 26, 31, 27, the last two including trips to the 2002 Final Four and 2003 Elite Eight. Price was the constant on all four of those teams, the most important payer on three of them and the unquestioned leader on the last two.
Though he never reached the NBA, he was a far more accomplished collegian than the vast majority of collegians who did, lottery-draft-pick Sooners included (though Buddy Field is really close). The only greater legacies in the program’s history belong to Wayman Tisdale and Alvan Adams.
All Whaley did was make what came after her, three Final Fours and a bunch of conference titles, possible.
• In the retrospective race that asks who OU athletic director Joe Castiglione should have hired as the university’s next football coach, I vote for … yep, still Brent Venables.
I think he’s proven to have some blind spots, that the transition from coordinator to head coach may still be lost on him a bit. But if you’re gunning for long term success, for another Bud, Barry or Bob, he’s still more likely to be that guy than anybody else Castiglione might have grabbed.
I think he’ll get there.
We’ll see.
• In the race to determine the most disappointing former Sooner who, far as we know, remains a great guy in other realms, Abraham Ancer earns the vote.
Just 31, perhaps not yet in the prime of his career, he’d already won a PGA Tour event, scored a top-10 major finish and pocketed more than $5.8 million his last full year on tour, placing 10th on the 2021 money list … and still he jumped to the blood-money funded, price-is-no-object, Saudi backed LIV tour in June.
Maybe he’ll find his way back.
• The race to be a great sport that nobody cares about?
This vote’s easy because college wrestling’s been doing it all it can forever.
We’re supposed to care about duals when they’re just exhibitions?
Do programs expect to earn followings when all season they might wrestle five times at home, as OU will this season?
The entire postseason takes place off campus, at least half of it during working hours, most of that on several mats simultaneously. Seeing what you want to see requires ESPN+.
Make it 32-team dual tournament with four eight-team, on-campus regionals and suddenly you’ve got a spectator sport: brackets and a final four, real media coverage, and championship viewing on a Monday night like the hoops.
Then come back Friday and determine individual champions.
It’s so easy.
• Ranked choice voting’s required for this one because it’s for the best Sooner softball player, ever:
1. Keilani Rickets
2. Lauren Chamberlain
3. Jocelyn Alo
4. Paige Parker
The number of things you can do for your team must count.
• Most underrated Sooner coach? Mark Williams gets the vote.
Nine national championships, 10 runners-up since 2000, but can you name the sport?
• Best baseball card, company and year: The vote goes to 1977 Topps. And, yes, Upper Deck ruined the hobby.
• Best old Chris Berman baseball nickname? How can you not give your vote to Frank Tanana “Daiquiri.” Of course, Kirt “What Is That” Manwaring and Bert “Be Home” Blyleven are classics, too.
• Most non-sensical sports “things” in my lifetime?
Again, ranked choice voting required.
1. AstroTurf (aka, football and baseball played on carpeted cement, even atop Owen Field as late as 1993).
2. That it took about a century for most offensive football coaches to understand the playing field is 100 yards long, 120 if you count end zones, and more than 53 yards wide, not the size of a phone booth.
3. That the 1980 Miracle on Ice Olympic hockey game, won 4-3 by the U.S., began at 5 p.m. local time in Lake Placid, N.Y., but was not aired by ABC until 8 p.m.
They couldn’t have changed the schedule for that?
Still, 36 million watched.
• Close with three quickies.
Most underrated Hall of Famer?
Most needed rule change?
Greatest pro wrestler not named Ric Flair or Hulk Hogan?
The votes go to …
Hank Aaron.
Stopping the clock the last 5 minutes of every non-professional soccer game on these shores when the ball exits the field of play.
Dusty Rhodes.
Hope you enjoyed it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.