Isn’t it interesting that we can remember stories easier than we can remember lists of information? Regardless of how important the information on that list might be, we seem to remember narratives better than we do pure data.
It should therefore be no surprise that when Jesus was spending His last teaching moment with his closest friends before being taken away for crucifixion, He would certainly choose to use a memorable communication style. He explained with symbolism how they were going to survive and be productive after He was gone.
He used phrases like—“Make your home in me, like I do in you,” Make my words at home in you,” and “Make yourself at home in my love.” The use of the word “home” suggests an intimacy and a connectedness that He goes on to describe as an intimate, organic, dependent relationship on Him as our source of strength and nourishment as we become “branches” on His “vine.”
This analogy made a lot of sense to his disciples who were a part of an agricultural society. Even though He went on to explain in more detail what He was intending to emphasize, He knew this analogy of the vine and the branches would be remembered and better understood by this group of hearers.
My current understanding of the many purposes of the Bible is that recorded messages to others, at a different time in history, were intended to be messages to anyone who chooses to be a follower of Jesus. If that assumption is correct, reading the instructions and encouragements that Jesus gave to His disciples, is reading instructions from Jesus to me as well. It also implies that the letters in the Bible that Paul and others wrote to young Christians were intended for me too.
So, Jesus went on to explain that to “Make yourself at home in my love,” specifically meant to keep His commands—to know and do what He clearly tells us to do. In the same breath He gives a specific example with emphasis.
It is described as a “root command.” He told them to love each other. And, He told them that the obvious evidence of the degree of love He was referring to was for them/us to “put your life on the line for your friends.”
If being “connected to the Vine in an intimate and organic way” is defined by Jesus as doing His will, then it seems to make sense that if we really want that kind of relationship with Him we will actively pursue “knowing” and “doing.” You cannot be obedient to a directive you are not consciously aware of. The act of reading, talking about, and memorizing Scripture is the knowing part. And, with God’s assistance, and the encouragement of other believers, we do what we learn. Knowing without doing is such a waste. And, doing without knowing will be fruitless.
Maybe at a later time we can talk more about the many ways that a person can put his/her life on the line for his/her friend. In the meantime, being purposeful, intentional, sacrificial, and humble in our loving those close to us would be a great place to start.