Spoilage in home-canned food does happen. Make sure you examine your jars carefully before serving food from them to your family, friends or pets. There are definite signs to look for, but always keep in mind that botulism can be undetectable in home-canned foods. Even a small taste of the disease causing toxin can be fatal, the Center of Disease for Control and Prevention warns.
Stay safe by not tasting food from a jar that shows signs of spoilage. A jar with an unsealed lid can be a sign of spoilage even if you see no other indications. Growth of spoilage bacteria and yeast can produce gas, which pressurizes the food, swells lids and breaks jar seals. Never use foods from containers that have:
- Loose or budging lids on jars
- Foul odor
- Mold
Many people believe it is safe to scrape mold from sweet spreads and then consume the product. But it is best if you do not open a jar with mold in it at all, and, if mold grows after you open the jar, dispose of the product. For items like pickles, cloudy brine inside the jar is a sign that bacteria are starting to grow.
Spoiled food needs to be disposed of properly. If you have jars that are still sealed but show signs of spoilage, you can leave the jars intact and place them in a heavyweight garbage bag, close the bag and place in the trash.
If you have spoiled food jars that are not sealed, detoxify the jars before disposing of them. Contact with botulinum toxin can be fatal whether it is ingested or enters through an opening in the skin, so take care to avoid contact with suspect foods or liquids. Follow these steps to dispose of foods that may be contaminated:
- Wear rubber gloves or heavy plastic gloves when you handle the suspect foods or clean up contaminated work surfaces and equipment.
- Remove the lids from the jars. Carefully place both the jars and the lids on their sides in a large pan.
- Add water to the pan until it is 1 inch about the jars.
- Cover the pan and bring the water to a boil. Boil for 30 minutes to detoxify any possible botulism toxin in the food.
- Cool and discard the containers, their lids and the food in the trash.
To decontaminate your work surfaces, equipment and other items that may have been exposed to suspect food or liquid, use a fresh solution of 1 part unscented liquid household chlorine bleach to five parts clean water.
Spray or wet contaminated surfaces with the bleach solution(Bleach is an irritant itself and should not be inhaled or allowed to come in contact with your skin) and let them stand for 30 minutes. Wearing gloves, wipe up any treated spills with paper towels, being careful to minimize spread of the contamination. Dispose of the paper towels by placing them in a plastic bad before putting them into the trash. Next, apply the bleach solution to all surfaces and equipment again, letting it stand for 30 minutes. Rinse. As a last step, thoroughly wash all detoxified counters, containers, equipment and clothing. Discard your gloves when the cleaning process is complete.
