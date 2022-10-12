Southbound and northbound I-35 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-9W and Ladd Rd. (mile marker 101) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through October for a resurfacing project, Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced.
I-35 narrows at SH-9W in Norman nightly through October
