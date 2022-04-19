Just a few moments into Brent Venables’ opening statement Tuesday, an emergency alarm began ringing throughout the second floor of the Barry Switzer Center. The alarm rang for about 10 minutes, but the Oklahoma head coach didn’t mind waiting.
After the alarm turned off, Venables spent the next 13 minutes talking about the importance of the Sooners’ upcoming spring game Saturday.
Several times since his hiring in December, Venables has talked about how much he appreciates college football being a ‘results-driven’ profession. So heading into his first spring game as the Sooners’ head coach, there’s a few things he’s looking for that would make it a ‘successful’ scrimmage for his program.
“This is your first opportunity to have a game simulation with a great crowd,” Venables said. “[It’s] just a game day type of environment so our guys can get on the field, coaches can get off the field and we can show what we can do. You learn a lot when you’re put out there. You’ve gotta make a lot of decisions on your own, manage the game on both sides of the ball and play within the rules. Sometimes you get exposed through that game day simulation [and] find out where we are.
“You want to see all the things you’ve been demanding all spring. You want to see those things show up, how we play, how we compete, how we run on and off the field, play within the rules, do the little things right, stance, alignment, assignment, key, fundamentals, protecting the football, no blown assignments, no turnovers.”
He again emphasized the importance of crowd involvement for the spring game, which harkened back to a similar speech he gave earlier this month challenging fans to come and support the team. But Tuesday, he further explained why fan involvement is so important to him.
“I think the players feed off of that,” Venables said. “And again, if we expect to grow this program, that's part of it, the fan experience. I'm relationship driven. This program is relationship driven. This is not a transactional program… I get this word ‘expectation.’ That's fine, but I'm really looking for appreciation, which you’ve got to earn that.
“And to me, some people, they overlap those things together. I don't really look at it like that. I think appreciation and expectations are two different things. And to me… fans being there, every seat covered, every patch of grass covered, every ticket sold, I think that shows appreciation. It’s one thing to say it. It’s another thing to do it. To me, I'm looking for doers. I'm looking for doers in that locker room. I'm looking for doers that support this program.”
But it’s clear the spring game isn’t just important to Venables.
Though the Sooners will split the teams up evenly, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel will take snaps under center for both teams. The spring game won’t just be another opportunity for Gabriel to gel with his teammates, it’ll be his first time playing in front of fans.
“I think a lot of things have been going a million miles per hour since I got here,” Gabriel said. “[I’m] just trying to be focused, trying to keep the main thing the main thing. But kind of being on the backend of spring ball, I’m super grateful to be here. I love this place. I love the people I’m around. That’s something I always think about: I love what I do, where I do it and who I do it with. So whenever that aligns, man, I’m grateful. To run out in front of Sooners Nation, that’ll be super fun.
“I’m excited to run out there with the guys and let’s see what happens. Whatever team I run out for, let’s do it.”
The spring game will also be a big recruiting weekend for the Sooners. OU defensive tackle coach Todd Bates, who was named Rivals’ 2019 Recruiter of the Year while at Clemson, said the spring game sets the tone for high school athletes.
“It should be a prelude to what’s to come,” Bates said. “When you’re at a spring game, you want to see a home-field advantage. That’s what the guys are looking for. The atmosphere, it should be an advantage for the defense whenever someone comes into your house. So when you’re recruiting a defense player, that’s what they’re looking for.”
With the spring game just a few days away, Venables is looking for his players to show out in a big way.
“We’re trying to take this program from good to great,” Venables said. “That’s a big step. It takes a lot of intention and a lot of purpose to get that.
“We’re not satisfied. The best of the best programs are always getting better. They’re forward-thinking and they’re progressive and they’re innovative and they’re never satisfied.”