Two Oklahoma Senate races saw Republican incumbents win by wide margins Tuesday.
Republican incumbent Rob Standridge won reelection over Democrat challenger Alex Scott in the race for state Senate District 15 with 24,413 votes to Scott's 15,667.
Standridge said he owes his win to his “army of volunteers.”“It’s really an honor [to win reelection] and I'm excited to keep working for Senate District 15. I just feel honored to get reelected,” Standridge said Tuesday.
“It’s unbelievable; my volunteers addressed tens of thousands of envelopes,” Standridge said. "I’ve never had so many people helping me through my campaign.”
Scott did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment.
Oklahoma Senator Paul Rosino retained Senate District 45 with his victory in the general election on Tuesday.
With 24 of 26 precincts reporting as of 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, State Election Board results show Rosino with 22,051 votes to Wilkinson’s 10,514 votes.
Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, beat Democrat challenger Jennifer Wilkinson, who advanced from the Democratic Primary.
Rosino won a special election for the position in Nov. 2017, defeating Steven Vincent after the seat was vacated due to the resignation of Kyle Loveless amid an Oklahoma Ethics Commission investigation.
Neither Rosino or Wilkinson could be reached for comment.
