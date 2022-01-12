Erika Wright has been a Democrat and a Republican, and, until recently, was registered Independent. “I tend to vote for people versus party,” she said.
She made another switch last week — back to Republican — specifically to vote for state superintendent of public instruction in the primary.
Three candidates have announced. All are Republicans: John Cox, Peggs Public Schools superintendent; April Grace, Shawnee Public Schools superintendent; and Ryan Walters, state Secretary of Education.
Under that scenario, the race would be over before the general election in November, decided only by registered Republicans.
“It’s that important for me, personally, to have a voice in that election,” said Wright, an advocate for rural schools who previously served on the Noble Public Schools board.
Candidate filing is April 13-15, so there’s still time for other candidates to join the race. But the window for raising enough funds to be competitive is narrowing.
Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said she’s been talking with teachers and school administrators, trying to gauge interest and willingness to run.
“I’m still hopeful. I have not ruled it out,” Andrews said, adding: “I do think we will get a teacher to step up.”
How Oklahoma Republicans’ advantage extends to education
It’s a scrabble to run any political race as a Democrat in Oklahoma, where Donald Trump swept all 77 counties twice, the five-member congressional delegation is all Republican and more than half of legislative races in 2020 went uncontested in the general election.
Oklahoma’s primary elections are closed, though parties can choose to allow Independent voters. Democrats opted to open their primary to Independents in 2022 and 2023, as they have in previous elections. Republicans did not.
The primary is June 28.
Voters are prohibited from changing party affiliation between April 1 and Aug. 31.