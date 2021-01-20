The Norman City Council’s handling of the NRHS Inspire Health decision has recently come under criticism and, in my opinion, mischaracterization by city council candidates and a special interest group known for creating division in Norman.
They’re attempting to rewrite the recent history of our city’s health system to create a false narrative in the hopes of erasing the good work of City Council and our health system’s administration to bring Inspire Health over the finish line.
These “dividers” allege Council should have given “rubber-stamp” approval to the $250 million bond for Inspire Health by, essentially, making it a consent agenda item.
I couldn’t disagree with them more. I would like to briefly review the evolution of Inspire Health and how, in my opinion, your city council made it better.
When Inspire Health was initially presented to City Council it was swirling within a pool of skepticism judging by the emails, phone calls and feedback I received as a City Council-member. The medical community was divided. The business owners around the Porter Campus were devastated. The residents of east Norman were panicking about emergency services. The list went on and on.
The Norman Regional Health System had a good plan in my opinion. It addressed inefficiencies in the delivery of health care in Norman. Having doctors drive back and forth between two hospitals never made sense. It introduced potential cost savings. It would improve outcomes of those needing hospital care in Norman.
At the same time as this bold concept was being introduced to the general public, there were two other issues in the city that were wallowing, looking for direction: homelessness and a senior citizens center location.
City Council began its due diligence. We started by joining NRHS in the their ongoing public education meetings. These ward meetings increased the transparency of Inspire Health and were directed specifically at those in our community frequently left out of discussions like this.
Through these ward meetings, we began to explore publicly how Inspire Health could fit into solving some of Norman’s other problems. Could we provide vision to the homelessness issue and the senior citizen wellness center location?
Joining arms with NRHS and the public, we began reimagining the Porter Campus. We reimagined the delivery of care and services to the homeless. We began reimagining where a senior citizen wellness center might be located.
Could we consolidate homelessness services? Could we integrate a senior wellness center into the Porter campus?
Yes we could!
With hours of neighborhood meetings, with hours of meetings with stakeholders, with hours of meetings with concerned citizens, Inspire Health evolved addressing community angst and long standing community problems.
The medical community became more comfortable with the delivery of care. East side residents became more comfortable with emergency services knowing a new Eastside ER would become a priority. Business owners saw light through the fog.
The homelessness issue gained more clarity. The city would add a building to house our continuum of care partners and their services on the Porter campus near a NRHS planned 50-bed mental health hospital and substance abuse/alcoholism clinic.
In addition, a site for the senior citizens center was discovered, allowing it to be integrated with health services and green-space. This solved another piece of the puzzle giving closure to the location of this long desired project .
With the coalescence of these ideas into a plan, community anxiety began to subside. Skepticism from the medical community, neighborhoods and businesses waned.
Inspire Health was a massive achievement, against all odds, and candidates should stop politicizing historic wins in our community that took massive work to achieve.
Rubber stamping should never occur. Vigorous public debate and transparency make ideas better. In my opinion Inspire Health was a good idea that only got better with the actions of your city council and we made it better not by dividing our community, but by bringing folks together.
