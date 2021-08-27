An investigator for the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board has recommended that death row prisoner Julius Jones not be executed and should instead have his sentence commuted to life in prison, either with or without the possibility of parole.
Jones, 41, has spent two decades in prison for the 1999 killing of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. Jones has maintained his innocence and there’s been a groundswell of public support in recent years for his release from prison amid questions about the evidence in his case and the state’s history of bungled executions.
The report, compiled by Pardon and Parole Board investigator Lisa Reading, included a lengthy description of the views of both the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and Jones himself. Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has said for years he believes Jones is guilty of Howell’s murder, while Jones has said repeatedly that Chris Jordan killed Howell. Jordan, who testified against Jones, was also convicted of killing Howell, but served only 13 years in prison before being released.
Reading told the parole board in the report that she believed it should recommend to Gov. Kevin Stitt that Jones not be executed.
Jones’ attorneys filed that report on Friday as part of a packet of materials as they fight to keep Jones from being put to death. The filing came one day after Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to set execution dates for Jones and six other prisoners on death row. O’Connor has asked the court to set Jones’ execution for October 28.
Howell was carjacked and shot and killed in front of his daughters after they arrived home that day from a shopping trip. The gun used to kill Howell, as well as a bandana that police believe was worn by the person who shot Howell, were found in the attic above Jones’ room. The bandana had Jones’ DNA on it when it was tested years after the crime, but Jones has said that he did not play a role in either the carjacking or killing.
Jones said in his commutation application that Jordan admitted to spending the night at Jones’ parents house after killing Howell, and Jones said he believes Jordan “wrapped the gun used to murder Mr. Howell in a bandana and (planted) it in my bedroom.”
“I feel horribly for Mr. Howell and his family,” Jones wrote in his commutation application. “I know … Chris (Jordan) framed me … but I absolutely did not commit this crime and I was wrongfully convicted.”
Jones’ attorneys also filed an affidavit on Friday from a man named Clinton Johnson, who worked for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for 26 years and was later appointed by former Gov. Brad Henry to the Pardon and Parole Board, where he served for eight years.
Johnson said in his affidavit that he had reviewed 797 pages of documents related to Jones’ conviction and time in prison, and believed Jones could “successfully transition to the community, provided he has a strong support system in place” as well as a place to live, employment, transportation, a “positive mentor” and access to medical and mental health assistance “if needed.”