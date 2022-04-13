Heading into last season, Brayden Willis wasn’t sure if it’d be his last at Oklahoma.
The only thing he knew for sure was that he wasn’t going to transfer. And that didn’t change when Lincoln Riley and several assistant coaches departed the program late last year.
“[I didn’t] really [approach] it like it's my last season but just being open to whatever comes," Willis said. "Like if I had the opportunity [to go to the NFL], I would take it. If not, I was never opposed to coming back. I never wanted to leave. Whenever there was the [coaching] switch, I had no interest in transferring... I was gonna go on to the next level or I was gonna stay at Oklahoma.”
Even after Jeremiah Hall, Willis’ partner at the tight end/H-back position, declared for the draft, Willis weighed his options. In January, he announced he was returning for his fifth and final season with the program.
There were a few things that led Willis to stay.
“I just think this is a special place,” Willis said. “I love it here and I just wanted to be here with my team. And [it was great] getting to know the coaching staff, being basically re-recruited by them. I tell this all the time when I talk to recruits, I was recruited a second time so I can tell you everything that they're telling you is true. And I've seen it. I've got to experience it. And I'm so glad I came back. It's been a blessing for me.”
It also didn’t hurt that he had a good opening conversation with his new head coach, Brent Venables, which helped seal his decision.
“I think everybody has the same story I do,” Willis said. “When you talk to the guy, it’s just something different about him, something special. And like I said, it kind of made my decision easy. I started talking to the coaches and the [Venables], it made my decision easy to come back.
“I knew that I wanted to grow as a player and I just wanted to see who they brought in and get to know them and get to know them on a personal basis. Right off the bat, I knew he was different, that he would be able to put into me and make me better in all aspects, not just football but a better man.”
It’s a good thing for the Sooners he stayed. With the departures of Hall to the NFL Draft and Austin Stogner via the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Sooners’ lost most of their production at the tight end/H-back position from last season. Outside of Willis and fifth-year transfer Daniel Parker, the position consists mostly of underclassmen.
Willis also had his best season as a pass catcher last year, recording career highs in receptions (15) and yards (177) while adding two touchdowns. He also played in all 13 games last season, starting in eight of them. While tight ends will be continue to be featured in new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense, Willis also brings experience as a blocker that is essential to playing the position.
For Joe Jon Finley, the Sooners’ tight ends coach, Willis brings more to the team than just his pass-catching ability.
“He’s a lead by example type of guy whenever you get in the weight room, out there running, in the meeting room,” Finley said. “When they’re eating, everything, he’s going to do everything right. It’s a great picture for those younger guys to see that every day. He’s become more vocal because he’s earned that right. He does a great job with every aspect.
“I call him a pro. You talk about a pro with a pro mindset. You have to treat this like a job. In addition to this, you have the academics and everything else. You really have to do a great job of managing your time and doing everything right. That’s what he does every single day. He’s the same guy every single guy. That’s why he’s had so much success and will continue to have so much success.”
Coming into his final season, Willis’ focus has been on being a leader for the younger guys at his position as well as the rest of the team.
“I knew if I came back, I was gonna have to be a leader, an old guy,” Willis said. “And so I take pride in that role. And then in terms of my position group, we got guys that have extreme talent that are going to be great players here at the University of Oklahoma in Kaden (Helms) and Jason (Llewellyn).
“So my job is to take all the little things that I've learned over the years, all the tips and tricks and things that come with playing over the years and pass it on to those guys so that when they get in that role very soon, that they'll be able to do it.”