A farmer and former road construction operator says he’ll bring transparency, better roads and an increase in public safety to Cleveland County if voters make him the next District 3 county commissioner.
J.D. Krohmer will face fellow Democrat Mo Vaughn in the June primary, and if he is successful, the winner of the Republican primary between incumbent Harold Haralson and Rusty Grissom in November.
“I’m running because I plan to tackle a lot of issues and solve a lot of problems facing the county,” he said.
Krohmer also served on the Cleveland Farm Bureau Board for five years before he resigned to run as county commissioner.
Krohmer said he brings relevant experience from years spent working with heavy equipment machinery through his company Krohmer Farms and Doser. He worked for Westinghouse — now Johnson Controls, a construction and building technology firm — and Rexam Beverages as a line mechanic.
“I was over all the warehouses and about a half a billion dollars worth of inventory,” Krohmer recalled. “We had one in Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City. I transferred all the materials to and from the plant.”
These experiences and more he says means he can maintain barn equipment and could fix or build a road himself.
“I won’t have any trouble supervising the barn,” said the Slaughterville resident. “I live four miles from the District 3 barn.”
Krohmer said he was concerned to learn that three of the district’s barn employees have been fired and a fourth one left.
“The barn has to have leadership with knowledge,” he said. “It hasn’t had leadership in the last 12 years. It’s time to work with the staff, with the people on the jobs to find out what they need to make their job easier and better.”
Haralson fired three employees in January following a theft complaint against an employee.
After that employee was fired, two more were terminated. Haralson requested an audit from the State Auditor and Inspector’s office. County spokesperson Joy Hampton said those two employees were fired “due to a lack of confidence in their abilities.”
To date, no criminal charges have been filed. State Auditor Cindy Byrd expected the probe to be included in the state’s annual audit.
In addition to improving relations at the barn, Krohmer promised to communicate with district residents for their input. While on the campaign trail, one frequent subject is public safety.
Several intersections need lighted stop signs and road warnings where recent wrecks have happened, he said. These include Etowah and 72nd, 60th and Post “and many more.”
“They [drivers] blow the intersections at night time,” he said. “They can’t see them. There’s no warning, there isn’t any kind of speed bump, and they just fly through. It costs a little bit, but what’s a life [cost]?”
Krohmer also said he’ll increase support for the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. He expressed concern about ongoing mass shootings and school safety in rural areas, where municipal law enforcement departments are absent.
“Given the recent events, I think we need more protection in our schools — all schools — in the Cleveland County area,” he said. “And the sheriff’s department is the only one that can do it. They [rural districts] don’t have the budget.”
Protection also comes in the form of preserving the rural lifestyle many county residents say will be disrupted if the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority builds two toll roads in Norman.
The OTA announced its ACCESS Oklahoma plan, which includes a new toll road in east Norman through the Lake Thunderbird watershed that will stretch from Interstate 40 to Purcell. A second one will run along Indian Hills Road.
Krohmer said he has attended protests at the state Capitol and supports the work of resistance groups to stop the OTA.
Transparency tops the list of priorities if voters elect him. In particular, the first order of business is to bring back the budget board.
District 2 Darry Stacy and Haralson voted 2-1 against District 1 Rod Cleveland to dissolve the eight-member budget board in 2021.
In addition to the Excise Board, state law allows counties to add a budget board made up of all eight elected officials to vote on the county’s budget. The Excise Board is comprised of three appointed members who approve the budget before the commission takes its vote.
Critics of the decision at the time said it decreased transparency. Stacy and Haralson said it increased transparency and was an unnecessary duplication of the Excise Board’s role.
Krohmer recalled what became known as the commissioner scandal in the 1980s, when more than 200 commissioners across the state were indicted or pleaded guilty to financial crimes. Lawmakers devised the Budget Board, among other laws, to increase transparency and limit certain powers of commissioners.
“I firmly believe the budget board should come into full effect immediately,” he said. “There’s got to be more transparency and business done in the light.”
Krohmer said the lack of discussion during commissioner meetings leading up to contracts and agreements was concerning.
He hopes to improve relations among fellow county commissioners. He recalled the recent string of projects that have been adopted by a 2-1 vote with Cleveland as the no vote.
Negotiation experience is important, he said, as he learned in working with tribes through his business. He has worked with Citizen Potawatomi Nation and Chickasaw Nation.
“The way I see it, it’s two against one,” Krohmer said. “I think we can do better.”