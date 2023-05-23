A man who voted for ousted City Council member Kelly Lynn filed a restraining order Tuesday to stop the council from swearing in his replacement.
David Ballard sought and received an emergency injunction from Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin, preventing council members from approving a motion to seat Bree Montoya as Ward 3 representative, court records showed.
In his petition, Ballard told the court that his client’s constitutional right “to participate in the democratic process and vote,” would be violated.
“The city councilmen and mayor individually will be overcoming the will of the people who placed Lynn in office” and “violates the basic principles of a democratic society,” the document read.
Ballard added when the people of Ward 3 “voted to put Mr. Lynn in office in April 2021, they intended him to serve his full term until July 2023.”
In his petition to the court, Ballard complained that if the council swore in Montoya, “no damages can compensate” Lynn, either by monetary relief or legal relief.
Violated state law
Lynn was removed from the dais by McClain County District Judge Leah Edwards, who ruled the councilor violated state law when he accepted a second position as municipal judge in Wewoka in January.
Montoya defeated Lynn in the Feb. 14 election to secure the Ward 3 seat, but Lynn’s current term does not expire until the first Tuesday in July.
Lynn appealed to the Oklahoma Supreme Court and filed a motion to stay Edwards’ ruling. Edwards denied the motion May 17, and the city moved to seat his opponent Tuesday to fill the remainder of his term.
Minutes before Tuesday night’s meeting, which started at 6:30 p.m., Montoya was called to the dais, where she spoke with City Attorney Kathryn Walker, Mayor Larry Heikkila, and City Clerk Brenda Hall.
After that inaudible conversation, Montoya collected her agenda packet and other documents and said to someone in the audience, “looks like it’s not happening tonight.”
Heikkila announced that the agenda items to swear in Lynn’s replacement were removed and while he did not say why, he offered an apology.
“Ms. Montoya, we are sorry for that,” he said.
Councilor for Ward 6, Elizabeth Foreman, told Montoya she was very sorry she would not be sworn in.
“You seem to have very high emotional intelligence, so I look forward serving with you during my last year on council,” Foreman said.
In his order to grant the injunction, Virgin agreed with Ballard that harm to Lynn outweighed harm to the council. The judge also found there is no legal relief to compensate Lynn’s loss of the term, and the injunction was not adverse to the public interest, according to his order.
Included in the court documents, the court issued a summons to each council member to submit a written response to Ballad’s petition within 20 days after having been served. If the court does receive a response, the court will rule in Ballard’s favor, the summons read.
Ballard is represented by Michael Amend, of the Amend Law Firm in Norman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.