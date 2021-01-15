The steamboat Arabia left St. Louis on Aug. 30, 1856, to travel up the Missouri River to Sioux City, Iowa, carrying some 200 tons of cargo — from beads and bourbon to tons of tools and hardware.
Hitting a hidden snag in the river, the boat sank and the largest cache of pre-Civil War items lay mired in mud for over a century. The story of the discovery and reclamation of the wreckage is just one of many stories visitors will find in Kansas City’s amazing museums.
In the city’s historic market district just a few miles from the Arabia’s last stop, the Arabia Steamboat Museum tells the tale of a family adventure which culminated in the museum and its displays of thousands of items used by pioneers on the frontier.
Visitors see exhibits and videos of the arduous task of rescuing the cargo from its resting place a half-mile from the present course of the river — and 45-feet under a cornfield.
The task of preserving and restoring items has been going on since the first find in 1988 — a rubber shoe with raised letters on the bottom, Goodyear Rubber Co. patent 1849 — and continues to this day.
Hopefully, the task will be completed in the next five years. So there’s always something new to see here. For a cool souvenir, buy a bottle of perfume created from chemical analysis of perfume found on the Arabia.
On a hill just south of downtown, a tall tower, flanked by two, massive, Assyrian sphinxes, overlooks the city. The Liberty Memorial was built in the 1920s to commemorate and honor those who served in World War I.
Today, an impressive museum, opened in 2006, lies beneath the memorial. A Walk of Honor descends to the entrance to the National World War I Museum. Guests enter into a spacious lobby.
To access the exhibits, they walk across a glass bridge over a field of 9000 red poppies. Each flower represents 1000 combatant deaths during the conflict.
In addition to a 14-minute film, the first exhibits give a comprehensive look at world events and conditions leading up to the war. Dramatic settings like a recreated trench give a glimpse of war conditions. Immersive displays offer hands-on experiences and listening stations feature personal stories.
The Horizon Theater incorporates a wide-screen, multi-image presentation on America’s decision to enter the war combined with a life-sized tableau of soldiers in No Man’s Land.
Every American should see this museum. This was to be the War to End All Wars. The lessons were obviously not learned. Unlike many presentations, this does not glorify military victory but provides a clear-eyed view of causes and effects. A visit here is a must.
East of downtown, the American Jazz Museum and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum feature exhibits highlighting the talent which came out of the Black community.
In addition to honoring musical greats like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Charlie Christian and Ella Fitzgerald, a whole section, complete with hands-on exhibits, explores the construction and production of jazz.
Post-COVID, jazz lovers will enjoy live music in a re-creation of the Blue Room, a club which was an entertainment hot spot in the ‘30s and ‘40s.
The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is packed with artifacts and information on great Black baseball players. Visitors pass through a series of exhibits, including a section called “Breaking the Barriers.”
A highlight here is a jersey signed by Chadwick Boseman who was here for the opening of the film 42 in which he played Jackie Robinson. The museum’s centerpiece, the Field of Legends, is populated with statues of some of the most prominent Black players.
Unlike the previous venues, Kansas City’s Crown Center area is a collection of interesting attractions. Once a warehouse area on the south side of downtown, Crown Center was founded and anchored by the Hall family of Hallmark Cards.
In addition to two hotels and shopping area, it includes the Sea Life Kansas City Aquarium and LEGOLAND© Discovery Center.
It’s also Hallmark headquarters. The Hallmark Visitor Center has great displays, company history, and a video including many of the commercials (take a Kleenex). If you’re traveling with children, check out Hallmark’s Kaleidoscope. And don’t miss a visit to Halls — an upscale store with clothing, décor and more.
Just north of Crown Center is Kansas City’s monumental Union Station — host to major exhibits. In June, "Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.," the most comprehensive Holocaust exhibition about Auschwitz ever exhibited in North America, will open.
The century-old station is also home to Science City and a planetarium. Science City has over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space and over 300 exhibits.
There are areas for all ages from infants up. Mr. E Hotel incorporates optical illusions sure to intrigue. Nature Works features displays of live animals along with special demonstrations.
Perhaps the most exciting opportunity (temporarily closed) is a bike on which visitors pedal along a wire 30 feet above the floor of the museum.
More excitement for the future — the Kansas City Museum will reopen after a redesign of purpose and renovation of their location, a magnificent mansion on the city’s near northeast side. The building, Corinthian Hall, built in 1907, fills a city block with the 70-room mansion, stables and grounds.
Exhibits center on the history and culture of the city. Tentatively, the museum will open in late summer. In the meantime, enjoy a virtual tour of a satellite exhibit on clothing and accessories worn to political events. www.kansascitymuseum.org/events/ and see updates at www.facebook.com/kansascitymuseum.
If all you do is go to museums, a good visit to Kansas City still calls for a multi-day stay. And there are so many more attractions beyond these formal institutions — a great zoo, a cool distillery tour at J. Rieger & Co., barbecue tours, major league baseball and football — I could go on and on.
Trust me, everything is up-to-date in Kansas City. If you’ve never been, you need to go. If, like me, you’ve visited many times, you’ll be itching to go again.
