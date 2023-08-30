Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby made it clear that plenty of players will get opportunities in Saturday’s season opener.
It wasn’t a statement of confidence, as the Sooners prepare to face an Arkansas State team that’s lost 19 of its last 24 games. Lebby said that’s just a part of the plan heading into Saturday as the offense looks to solidify key position battles.
“Their reps from a game standpoint might be five to 10, where that’s got a chance to grow as long as they get on the field and do what we think they’re gonna do,” he said on Monday. “So we want to be able to roll multiple guys at those positions and be able to go play fast and guys be able to be really fresh and fast in the fourth quarter.”
The wide receiver room in particular will see several players shuffling in and out throughout the game. Lebby said he may end up playing six or seven players at the position.
“I think that’s one of the things that I’m incredibly excited about,” Lebby said. “… We really got a chance to play multiple guys which was not the case as we stood here a year ago. Excited about these guys getting an opportunity. Now they gotta go do it.”
Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony was given the third starting receiver spot. LV Bunkley-Shelton and Jayden Gibson are behind him on the Sooners’ Week 1 depth chart.
Bothroyd named starting defensive end
Three of the Sooners’ four starting defensive lineman spots are still up for grabs heading into the weekend. Rondell Bothroyd was named the starting defensive end ahead of R Mason Thomas and Adepoiu Adebawore.
Bothroyd transferred to Oklahoma from Wake Forest where he made 31 starts in five seasons.
“Our room is so deep,” Bothroyd said. “So the starting job, it’s cool, but it’s pushing me every day. You can’t get complacent because our room is ridiculous. It’s going to be fun all year to compete.”
At defensive tackle, Jonah Laulu and Jordan Kelley were each named co-starters. At nose tackle Isaiah Coe and Da’Jon Terry are each listed at the top of the depth chart.
At the other defensive end position Ethan Downs and Oklahoma State transfer Trace Ford were named co-starters.
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof called the addition of the players through the transfer portal a “win-win” for both the new and returning players.
The new players we added were certainly good players, fighting to get every rep. And the guys that were here, it’s made them better. And they approached it mentally in a very good way. They welcomed it. They were very welcoming. They welcomed the competition. And as a result of that, it’s raised the level of everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.